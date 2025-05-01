Raghav & Arjun reflect on nostalgia and acceptance with their single, Tu Yahaan

Composer-producer duo Raghav & Arjun have released their latest single, Tu Yahaan, which exemplifies the understated emotionality that has come to define their work — a song that captures the quiet acceptance that often follows the end of a cherished relationship.

Tu Yahaan, a song on nostalgia and acceptance

Rather than dwelling on loss, Tu Yahaan invites listeners to find comfort in memory, celebrating what once was without longing for its return. Raghav & Arjun’s compositions have featured across projects as diverse as Netflix’s Ajeeb Daastaans, the drama series Kaalkoot, and the road film Dhak Dhak. In the independent space, their collaboration with Mohit Chauhan on Jhoomelo for Warner Music's Maati Season 1 crossed a million views shortly after release, while Dhaage for John Abraham’s forthcoming film Vedaa garnered nearly four million views within days.

Outside of film and independent music, Raghav & Arjun have built a strong presence in advertising, creating soundtracks for various brands. They have also collaborated with notable artistes like Rekha Bhardwaj and have contributed to campaigns featuring Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Musically, Raghav & Arjun draw from a diverse range of influences, from A Rahman and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan to John Mayer and Mehdi Hassan. Their sound blends nostalgia, tradition, and contemporary production styles, reflecting both rootedness and modernity.

Tu Yahaan exemplifies this approach. The production is understated, allowing the lyrical sentiment — of finding solace in memories rather than yearning for the past — to take centre stage. It is a song that resists easy categorisation, sitting comfortably between independent balladry and cinematic storytelling.