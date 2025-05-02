Lifafa speaks about his musical evolution and having one foot in the past and another in the future

His creative process defies structure. “I take years to finish even lyrics sometimes. I really wait for things to come to me. I don’t consider myself a natural musician or writer. It’s always been a bit of a battle against my own lack of true talent,” he admits.

A signature element of Lifafa’s sound is the harmonium, which Suryakant describes as an extension of his state of mind. “I love the way it’s operated, the control of both pitch and tempo. It’s meditative, which is my preferred state of being.” His music often blends classical Indian instruments with modern synth textures — not out of a desire to create fusion, but to find true resonance. “Classical Indian instruments sound as futuristic as modern ones. It’s just about finding their true purpose in a song. I keep experimenting until I’m convinced.”

Looking back, he sees his albums more as reflections of past selves than finished statements. “I’m never really happy with any of them, so once they’re out, I don’t listen to them because they remind me of their shortcomings.”

As for what’s next for Lifafa? “I’m retiring to join culinary school.”

Tickets at INR 1,499.

May 3, 8 pm.

At EXT, Jubilee Hills.

