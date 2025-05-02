Lifafa speaks about his musical evolution and having one foot in the past and another in the future

Over the past years, Lifafa has emerged as one of the most distinctive voices in Indian independent music, blending indie spirit, Hindi lyricism, and sonic experimentation into something entirely his own. Behind the project is Suryakant Sawhney, who has carved a unique space in the music scene with his moody, textured, and deeply cinematic sound. Yet for Suryakant, this journey was never part of a grand design.
“I arrived at it back in 2015, in an ex-girlfriend’s house where I set up a studio in her living room and started writing Hindi music for the first time. It flowed naturally and connected new parts of my brain.”
Throughout his career,Suryakant has balanced two creative identities: the charismatic frontman of Peter Cat Recording Co. and the solitary force behind Lifafa. “There are two different people within me. One handles PCRC, one handles Lifafa. They think and feel differently. They have different dreams and ideas of love and life. In the middle is just plain old me,” he says.
His creative process defies structure. “I take years to finish even lyrics sometimes. I really wait for things to come to me. I don’t consider myself a natural musician or writer. It’s always been a bit of a battle against my own lack of true talent,” he admits.
A signature element of Lifafa’s sound is the harmonium, which Suryakant describes as an extension of his state of mind. “I love the way it’s operated, the control of both pitch and tempo. It’s meditative, which is my preferred state of being.” His music often blends classical Indian instruments with modern synth textures — not out of a desire to create fusion, but to find true resonance. “Classical Indian instruments sound as futuristic as modern ones. It’s just about finding their true purpose in a song. I keep experimenting until I’m convinced.”
Looking back, he sees his albums more as reflections of past selves than finished statements. “I’m never really happy with any of them, so once they’re out, I don’t listen to them because they remind me of their shortcomings.”
As for what’s next for Lifafa? “I’m retiring to join culinary school.”
Tickets at INR 1,499.
May 3, 8 pm.
At EXT, Jubilee Hills.
