Dobom Doji Collective: How does this Arunachal Pradesh band fuse folk and tribal tunes for the new generation audience?
Rejuvenating folk melodies and tribal tunes for a contemporary audience is the reason why Dobom Doji collective stands out among other bands from the North East. This folk rock band from Arunachal Pradesh has garnered immense popularity since its inception and is led by Frontman Dobom is scaling to newer heights with each music video, album, and performance. With a variety of instruments like Joe Kabak on lead guitar, Nyaamo Jini on rhythm guitar, Papu Dolo on bass guitar, and Samuel Laye on drums, the band has been performing widely in the Northeast and across. We caught up with them on the sidelines of the immensely popular Ziro Festival to know about their journey, music video, and future projects.
Excerpts:
How did you come together to form the band?
Dobom DoJi Collective was formed out of a shared passion for preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage (language) of Arunachal Pradesh. We want the younger generation to learn to follow the rich tradition that we have, and through music, we wish to spread that message. Each member of the band brings a unique musical background, but we all share a deep connection to our roots. Our journey began with informal jam sessions, where we discovered our mutual love for folk music and the desire to blend it with contemporary sounds to create something truly unique.
What is the inspiration behind Folk Rock?
The inspiration behind our folk rock music stems from the vibrant and diverse cultural tapestry of Arunachal Pradesh. We aim to bring traditional folk tales, melodies, and rhythms to a broader audience by infusing them with rock elements. This fusion not only modernises our music but also helps in keeping our traditions alive and relevant for the younger generation.
How has the music scene evolved in Arunachal Pradesh?
The music scene in Arunachal Pradesh has seen a significant transformation over the past decade. With more platforms for local artistes and bands, there is a growing appreciation for indigenous music. Festivals, social media, and collaborations with artistes from different genres have played a crucial role in this evolution, allowing for greater experimentation and visibility.
Tell us about your first music video, “Melo Jajine”. Are there more in the pipeline?
“Melo Jajine” was a labour of love that showcases the beauty and cultural richness of our homeland. The video captures the essence of our traditional music while blending it with contemporary rock elements. We are thrilled with the positive reception it has received and are currently working on several new projects. This song was originally sung by my grandfather, Shri Moge Doji, a legendary singer from my Galo community. This new version is a tribute to him. We have recently released ‘Mengo Rettem’ on all the music platforms, and now we are working on an Apatani song.
How are music festivals like the Ziro Festival providing a platform to connect the music of the Northeast to a global audience?
Music festivals like the Ziro Festival of Music have been instrumental in bridging the gap between the Northeast and the global music scene. They provide an invaluable platform for local artistes to showcase their talent to a diverse and international audience. These festivals foster cultural exchange, encourage collaborations, and help in putting the rich musical heritage of the Northeast on the world map.
What are you currently working on?
We are currently working on our next album, which will feature a mix of traditional folk songs and original compositions. We are also planning a series of live performances and collaborations with other artists to bring fresh and exciting elements to our music. Additionally, we are exploring new ways to incorporate modern technology into our music production process.
What is your vision with the band in the near future?
Our vision for the near future is to continue exploring and expanding the horizons of folk rock music. We aim to create a body of work that not only entertains but also educates and inspires. We hope to reach a wider audience, both within India and internationally, and to establish Dobom Doji Collective as a significant name in the world music scene. Ultimately, we want to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, ensuring it remains vibrant and relevant for generations to come.