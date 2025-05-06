Meet Rahill Mehta: the dancing DJ in the house

When Rahill Mehta walks into a room, the vibe shifts. He’s not just a DJ; he’s the world’s first dancing DJ, blending beats with choreography in a way that’s as electrifying as it is personal. At XORA - Bar & Kitchen in Jubilee Hills, the excitement was palpable. For Rahill, this city is more than just a stop on the tour — it’s home.

CE caught up with the dynamic dancing DJ, who spoke about Hyderabad, his journey, and more.

Rahill's turning point were pandemic reflections

“I love being in Hyderabad. It’s my second home, and the people feel like family. Hyderabad is always loving, and I just can’t get enough of it,” he says.

Rahill’s story began long before he started blending beats and choreography. It was during the stillness of the pandemic that something shifted, he notes.

“From the age of three, I was dancing with Shiamak Davar. I have also been DJing since school. After years of DJing, my mom told me, ‘When you DJ, it’s nice, but when you dance, it’s something else.’ So, I decided to combine the two. It took time for people to understand,” he shares.

The first few months were all about him letting people know he could dance.

“I just had to post dance videos so people could believe I could dance. A lot of people said, ‘Why will we come to a club and watch you dance?’ But it slowly caught on and became what it is today,” he says, laughing.

He remembers his first gig like it was yesterday.

“I was 16, right out of school. It was at the InterContinental in Mumbai. My friends were the same age, so they weren’t allowed in. My mom and mama took entry bands from the hotel saying they were for them. But instead, they passed them to us. I had a whole sheet with timings of each song. It was like studying from a textbook!” the DJ quips.

But now, as he sits on the chair of success, he reflects, acknowledging that the life of a performer isn’t always glamorous, especially when travel becomes routine.

“It’s really tiring. Every special occasion means a show — Diwali, Christmas, New Year. I’ve been flying to New York and London for just one day. It takes a toll. I just got married and prefer being home more often now,” he expresses.

His way of coping?

“Sleep in one place. Either take a 5 am flight and sleep at home, or sleep here and go later. Don’t break your sleep,” Rahill adds.

If music hadn’t claimed him, maybe cinema would have.

“I worked as an assistant director at Dharma Productions for two years after college. I worked on Dostana 2, which was never released, and Bhoot with Vicky Kaushal. I was a kid, just running around — it was fun,” he recalls.

As he prepares for his biggest Mumbai show on June 6, it’s clear this one’s personal. He speaks about his goals, saying, “I want the show to reflect who I am. Not what people expect, but what I really feel. I’ve put a countdown on my wallpaper — it’s a small goal, but it’s mine.”

The message is heartfelt for the Hyderabad crowd, and he shares, “I genuinely appreciate them so much. It’s been a nice, slow journey here. We’ve grown together, and that’s beautiful.”

So what’s he playing on loop these days? He concludes, “Rind Posh Maal from Mission Kashmir. The lyrics just hit differently.”

Story by Darshita Jain