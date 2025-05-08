Tulsi Kumar and Tanishk Bagchi explore high-energy pop with ‘Pabbi’

Indian singer Tulsi Kumar has had a dynamic start to the season with two very different musical offerings, showcasing both her energetic and emotive sides.

Her latest release, Pabbi, sees her join forces with music producer Tanishk Bagchi. The duo’s newest track leans heavily into the upbeat, dancefloor-driven space, with a high-tempo rhythm and eye-catching visuals. The video also features British-Indian singer and actor Jasmin Walia.

Speaking about the track, Tulsi described it as a song designed to “catch your attention from the first beat,” highlighting the fun, bold, and spontaneous atmosphere they aimed to create.

Tanishk echoed her sentiments, noting that the project focused on “pushing the tempo” while keeping the mood vibrant and accessible. “It always feels great to collaborate with Tulsi. She brings a unique power to every track we do together. Her energy in Pabbi was unreal. This one was all about pushing the tempo and making something that hits hard but still feels fun.”

On the opposite end of the musical spectrum, Tulsi recently collaborated with Pakistani artist Kaifi Khalil for Fitrat, a more contemplative, soulful release. The track explores themes of emotional depth and connection, and was crafted through what Tulsi describes as an “enriching and collaborative” creative process.