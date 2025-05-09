From electronic beats to Hindi hooks, Zaeden trusts his instincts—and isn't afraid to dance outside the lines

For Zaeden, music has always come from a place of feeling. "Dance music is in my DNA," he says, reflecting on the seven years he spent producing and DJing house music.
For him, it’s never just about the beats or trends—it's the emotion behind every track that truly drives his music.
That same instinct guides his choice of language. Known for blending English and Hindi lyrics, Zaeden says he doesn’t force it. “I follow the melody,” he explains. “Some words sound better in Hindi, some in English. I just go with what feels natural.” It’s this honest, intuitive approach that helps his music connect with people across different backgrounds.
Recently, Zaeden stepped outside his comfort zone with Deewana, a track inspired by 90s Bollywood. The video shows him dancing and acting—a big shift from his usual style. “Govinda was a huge inspiration,” he says with a laugh. “It was goofy and fun, and something I hadn’t tried before. But I love challenging myself, and people really enjoyed it.”
His musical influences reflect a wide range of sounds and eras. He grew up listening to EDM legends like Armin van Buuren, Hardwell, and Avicii, but also draws inspiration from artists like Lauv, Jeremy Zucker, and Alec Benjamin. Thanks to his dad, he also developed a deep love for legends like Kishore Kumar and R.D. Burman.
Zaeden finds inspiration everywhere—in people, places, even flights. “Sometimes it’s something a friend goes through. Sometimes it’s just a thought that comes to me mid-air. As an artist, you’re always picking up little things from the world around you,” he says.
Live performances have also pushed him in new directions. Songs like 5AM and Deewana involved choreography he wasn’t used to, but he worked closely with choreographer Himanshu Dullani to bring the vision to life. “I wasn’t a dancer, but I trusted the process. Performing is more than just singing—it's about bringing the whole story alive.”
What many people don’t know is that Zaeden produced and composed a lot of his early music on his own. “People think there’s always a big team behind an artist, but I was doing a lot of it myself,” he says. “Also—I’m a pretty good table tennis player,” he adds with a smile.
His friendship with fellow musician Anuv Jain has led to their collaboration at Mcdowell’s Soda Yaari Jam, that he’s proud of. “We really respect each other’s work. Our sounds are different, but when we perform together, it just clicks. It’s a great balance.”
His next song, he shares, is deeply emotional and narrative driven. “I can’t reveal the name yet—but I’m really excited for people to hear it. It’s something very close to my heart.”
