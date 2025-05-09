From electronic beats to Hindi hooks, Zaeden trusts his instincts—and isn't afraid to dance outside the lines

For Zaeden, music has always come from a place of feeling. "Dance music is in my DNA," he says, reflecting on the seven years he spent producing and DJing house music.

Zaeden is set to bring his authentic, emotion-driven sound to the stage in Pune

For him, it’s never just about the beats or trends—it's the emotion behind every track that truly drives his music.

That same instinct guides his choice of language. Known for blending English and Hindi lyrics, Zaeden says he doesn’t force it. “I follow the melody,” he explains. “Some words sound better in Hindi, some in English. I just go with what feels natural.” It’s this honest, intuitive approach that helps his music connect with people across different backgrounds.

Recently, Zaeden stepped outside his comfort zone with Deewana, a track inspired by 90s Bollywood. The video shows him dancing and acting—a big shift from his usual style. “Govinda was a huge inspiration,” he says with a laugh. “It was goofy and fun, and something I hadn’t tried before. But I love challenging myself, and people really enjoyed it.”