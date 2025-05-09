‘Yethetho’ is a song for the ache you can’t name

If the song were a painting, they both imagine something dark and melancholic. “There’s a lot of push and pull in the narrative,” says Sublashini. “Two people trying to find light but never quite reaching it. They’re drawn to each other but ultimately pulled apart, and that melancholy is the emotional undertone of the track.”

Krsna experiences music through synaesthesia, a sensory condition where sounds manifest as colours. “For me, this song was always red, black, and night. I surrounded myself with those colours while producing this.”

That melancholic tone isn’t a burden. It’s a timestamp. “Whatever I was going through at the time, you can hear it in how the song is sung and written,” says Krsna. “It’s like a diary entry. When I listen to this 10 years later, I’ll know exactly what I was feeling.”

This release marks a turning point in both artistes’ trajectories. For Sublashini, it’s her first independent release in years. “I haven’t released an indie track in a while. I mean, I’ve worked on independent music, but nothing that came out in the last two to three years. If I’m not wrong, my last was in 2023 — something I created independently for a movie. Before that, in 2022, there was just one song that came out in Mismatched 2. So, with no indie releases in 2024, Yethetho really feels like me returning to independent music after a long time. It’s definitely a notable moment in my musical journey.”