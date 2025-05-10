Jackson Wang drops new single ‘BUCK’ featuring Diljit Dosanjh, teasing a fiery chapter from ‘MAGICMAN 2’

Global powerhouse Jackson Wang has just unleashed BUCK, the third electrifying single from his much-anticipated album MAGICMAN 2—and this time, he’s not alone. Joining forces with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, the track marks a daring and genre-bending global collaboration that bridges cultures, sounds, and fanbases.
BUCK is a fierce, dance-pop anthem laced with smoky vocals, pulsing beats, and lyrical fire. A seductive storm of tension and theatrical energy, the track sets the tone with a bold declaration: “I dreamed of going all the way to hell to deal with you.”
Directed by Wang and visual maestro Nicholas Lam, the accompanying music video delivers an arresting blend of dark cinematic drama, stylised choreography, and bold visuals—further proof that Jackson Wang is a creative visionary who never plays it safe.
The release of BUCK also aligns with Jackson’s much-publicised arrival in India, adding a thrilling new layer to his ever-expanding global journey.
MAGICMAN 2 is more than just an album—it’s an emotional voyage. Entirely produced by Jackson himself, the project promises a raw, introspective narrative drawn from the artist’s first real pause from fame. From manic highs to soul-deep healing, each track reflects a different chapter of personal transformation.
Jackson will also unveil four thematic “chapter editions”, each exploring a unique emotional layer of the album—making them must-haves for collectors and superfans alike.
Following the smash success of his debut MAGICMAN (2022), Jackson’s latest singles are already lighting up the charts. With over 123 million album streams and a record-breaking MAGICMAN World Tour, Jackson continues to break boundaries—not just musically, but culturally. He’s the first Chinese solo artist to perform at Coachella three times, each time dominating global trends.
Together, Jackson Wang and Diljit Dosanjh don’t just collaborate—they ignite a movement. BUCK is a high-octane taste of what’s to come, and if this track is any indication, MAGICMAN 2 is set to be Jackson’s most genre-defying, emotionally rich, and globally resonant project yet.
BUCK is now available on all major streaming platforms. The album will be released worldwide on July 18, 2025.