Jackson Wang drops new single ‘BUCK’ featuring Diljit Dosanjh, teasing a fiery chapter from ‘MAGICMAN 2’

Global powerhouse Jackson Wang has just unleashed BUCK, the third electrifying single from his much-anticipated album MAGICMAN 2—and this time, he’s not alone. Joining forces with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, the track marks a daring and genre-bending global collaboration that bridges cultures, sounds, and fanbases.

BUCK is a fierce, dance-pop anthem laced with smoky vocals, pulsing beats, and lyrical fire. A seductive storm of tension and theatrical energy, the track sets the tone with a bold declaration: “I dreamed of going all the way to hell to deal with you.”

The countdown to MAGICMAN 2 begins