Maren Morris finds clarity and comfort in 'Dreamsicle'

In her latest album Dreamsicle, Maren Morris turns inward, embracing transformation and personal growth through a 14-track collection that moves fluidly between genres and emotions. Known for pushing boundaries in country-pop, Morris leans into change, reflecting on heartbreak, identity and resilience without ever making the record feel heavy-handed.

Over the past year, the Grammy-winning artist has faced a number of life-altering shifts—most notably, her divorce from fellow musician Ryan Hurd. But as she began writing again, Morris found herself uncovering more than just the pain of a failed relationship.

“I was writing through loss, and change, and the messiness of it all,” she says. “Sometimes I didn’t even remember laying down the vocals. I was just so deep in it.”

That depth is evident throughout Dreamsicle. Released via Columbia Records, the album blends classic Americana, dreamlike bluegrass, pop hooks and soft-rock stylings. Morris, now 35, co-wrote every song on the record, working alongside top producers including Jack Antonoff, John Ryan, Laura Veltz and The Monsters & Strangerz. Despite the diverse influences, the album remains emotionally cohesive—held together by Morris’ unflinching honesty.

A standout is grand bouquet, where she sings, “been so busy praying for my grand bouquet / not noticing you gave me a new flower every day.” The lyrics speak to an evolving awareness, a central theme that runs throughout the album. Meanwhile, upbeat tracks like cry in the car mask deeper pain with breezy arrangements—a technique Morris has long mastered.

The title track, Dreamsicle, captures the album’s spirit best. Written alone during a 3 a.m. burst of clarity, it signalled a turning point. “Everything I thought was permanent either ended or evolved,” she explains. “Writing that helped me make peace with it.”

One of the most personal revelations surrounding the album is Morris’ recent decision to come out as bisexual. While she had long supported LGBTQ+ rights publicly, including a notable social media clash over gender-affirming care, she hadn’t fully confronted her own identity.

“I just maybe hadn’t had the bravery to say it out loud,” she shares. “When you’ve only been in straight relationships, it’s hard to know when the right time is.”

She found the right creative space with queer-identifying electro-pop band MUNA, co-writing the track push me over after going on her first date with a woman. “I felt safe to explore it in song,” Morris says.

The album doesn’t shy away from the grief of endings but makes space for healing and unexpected joys too. Tracks like bed no breakfast deal with emotional fallout, while others quietly celebrate rediscovery. The mood isn’t mournful—it’s grounded, mature, and at times even hopeful.

Morris is set to embark on a 40-date international tour this July, combining festival sets with headlining shows. Despite stepping into a more vulnerable phase of her artistry, she’s been met with support, even within the often-conservative country music sphere.

“There’s been so much love. It’s been overwhelming, in the best way,” she says.

Still, she’s clear about what this album represents. “It’s not a divorce album,” she stresses. “It’s an album about healing—about the friends who patch you back together, and how you learn to patch yourself too.”

With Dreamsicle, Maren Morris doesn’t just offer new music. She shares a fuller, more open version of herself—less concerned with labels, more committed to truth. The result is a thoughtful, genre-bending project that encourages listeners to sit with their own discomforts and, perhaps, to heal alongside her.