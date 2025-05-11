Sonam Kalra’s ‘Mai Ni Meriye’ is a heartfelt tribute to her mother

In a tender and deeply personal tribute, Sonam Kalra releases the full version of Mai Ni Meriye, a hauntingly beautiful Himachali folk song she first shared in January 2025 on the anniversary of her mother’s passing — a moment of remembrance that resonated deeply with listeners around the world, prompting an outpouring of love and requests that led her to now unveil the complete rendition.

Melody of memory

More than just a folk melody, Mai Ni Meriye is a story of longing, of a daughter turning to her mother for strength as she yearns for a distant beloved, blending themes of romantic separation with the enduring emotional solace and power that a mother’s presence provides — love, loss, memory, and the kind of comfort only a mother can offer.