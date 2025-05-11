Sonam Kalra’s ‘Mai Ni Meriye’ is a heartfelt tribute to her mother

In a tender and deeply personal tribute, Sonam Kalra releases the full version of Mai Ni Meriye, a hauntingly beautiful Himachali folk song she first shared in January 2025 on the anniversary of her mother’s passing — a moment of remembrance that resonated deeply with listeners around the world, prompting an outpouring of love and requests that led her to now unveil the complete rendition.
More than just a folk melody, Mai Ni Meriye is a story of longing, of a daughter turning to her mother for strength as she yearns for a distant beloved, blending themes of romantic separation with the enduring emotional solace and power that a mother’s presence provides — love, loss, memory, and the kind of comfort only a mother can offer.
“As we approach Mother’s Day,” Sonam shares, “I decided to release the full version of this song. Mai Ni Meriye is a poignant folk song of longing, where a daughter asks her mother to help her find her way to the one she loves — it’s about separation, yes, but also about the deep, unshakeable bond between a mother and daughter.” Her acoustic, heartfelt rendition, unadorned and emotionally raw, becomes more than music; it becomes a vessel of remembrance and legacy — one that touches everyone who has ever loved, lost, or drawn strength from their mother’s embrace.
Framed by the lyrical beauty of the Himachal hills, Sonam’s voice carries both the ache of absence and the comfort of connection, making this release not only a musical moment but a resonant narrative for Mother’s Day — ideal for editorial features, playlists, and stories that explore the layered, universal experience of motherhood and memory.
Mai Ni Meriye is streaming on YouTube.