Raja Kumari showcases her rap prowess with her newest album — ‘Kashi to Kailash’

Raja Kumari’s sixth album, Kashi to Kailash, marks a spiritual shift in her musical journey. “It’s different from everything else I’ve done,” she says. Celebrating ten years as a recording artiste, she launched the album on May 7 at Hanuman Dhoka, a UNESCO site in Kathmandu. Also nominated as the only Indian at this year’s AMAs (American Music Awards), Raja Kumari opens up about the inspiration and intent behind this deeply personal project.

How do you think your fans feel about you changing your whole outlook after five albums of being sassy and bold?

I think longtime fans will understand — my spiritual side was always there, even in early tracks like Believe in You, where I included Sanskrit lyrics. Some tried to talk me out of it, but I believed the world needed it. For newer listeners, I hope this reveals the full spectrum of my artistry.

Raja Kumari is your stage name; what does that mean to you?

Raja Kumari is a character I created — bold, divine, like Devi or Kali — rooted in my classical dance background. Growing up in America without representation, she became my way to embody confidence and honour tradition. She helps me bring the ancient into the future, like reinterpreting Shiva Tandav in a new melody.