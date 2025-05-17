Raja Kumari showcases her rap prowess with her newest album — ‘Kashi to Kailash’

Raja Kumari’s sixth album, Kashi to Kailash, marks a spiritual shift in her musical journey. “It’s different from everything else I’ve done,” she says. Celebrating ten years as a recording artiste, she launched the album on May 7 at Hanuman Dhoka, a UNESCO site in Kathmandu. Also nominated as the only Indian at this year’s AMAs (American Music Awards), Raja Kumari opens up about the inspiration and intent behind this deeply personal project.
How do you think your fans feel about you changing your whole outlook after five albums of being sassy and bold?
I think longtime fans will understand — my spiritual side was always there, even in early tracks like Believe in You, where I included Sanskrit lyrics. Some tried to talk me out of it, but I believed the world needed it. For newer listeners, I hope this reveals the full spectrum of my artistry.
Raja Kumari is your stage name; what does that mean to you?
Raja Kumari is a character I created — bold, divine, like Devi or Kali — rooted in my classical dance background. Growing up in America without representation, she became my way to embody confidence and honour tradition. She helps me bring the ancient into the future, like reinterpreting Shiva Tandav in a new melody.
Why did you choose Hanuman Dhoka as a location to launch Kashi to Kailash?
Kashi to Kailash is a devotional project with deep spiritual roots and I always dreamt of performing it in heritage spaces. I feel a strong connection with the Nepal audience, so launching it at Hanuman Dhoka felt right. We began at Art of Living in Bengaluru on Shivaratri, then Rishikesh for World Yoga Day. Performing at a UNESCO site was part of my manifestation. I’m also collaborating with the renowned Nepali band Kutumba, which makes this even more special.
Is there a reason behind the specific track order — Kashi to Kailash, I Dare Them, I Worship You and Shambho?
The album is intended to be listened to in order, though of course, you can listen as you prefer. The first song, Kashi to Kailash, is deeply personal. As a child, many of my friends attended church, where gospel music played a significant role in worship. In Hindu culture, music is also integral to worship, often in the carnatic style. However, my voice didn’t align with those classical runs; I always wanted to worship using my own voice. I visited Kedarnath and immersed myself in spiritual exploration. It felt as though Shiva was guiding me to sing in my own voice.
