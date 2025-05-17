Tamil rap sensation Iykki Berry’s latest release, Bosu, is all about reclaiming your power!

Being a boss has a whole new meaning! Bosu, the latest track from the wackiest Tamil rapper out there, Iykki Berry, is finally here! After shaking up the Tamil indie music scene with Itihasam, Iykki ropes in Japanese rapper Danny Jin for a refreshing single about taking ownership of the self. Realising one’s worth and echoing the notion of holding your head high! We rope in Iykki to discuss the song, what this collaboration does for the Indian rap scene and more!