Tamil rap sensation Iykki Berry’s latest release, Bosu, is all about reclaiming your power!
Being a boss has a whole new meaning! Bosu, the latest track from the wackiest Tamil rapper out there, Iykki Berry, is finally here! After shaking up the Tamil indie music scene with Itihasam, Iykki ropes in Japanese rapper Danny Jin for a refreshing single about taking ownership of the self. Realising one’s worth and echoing the notion of holding your head high! We rope in Iykki to discuss the song, what this collaboration does for the Indian rap scene and more!
Breaking boundaries: Iykki Berry on the inspiration behind her latest Release
Bosu means ‘boss’ in Japanese. What inspired you to centre the song around this concept?
Being a boss isn’t just a vibe, it’s a whole lifestyle. Bosu is for every woman who’s ever been told to dim her light and chose instead to blind the world with it. The message is loud and clear — own your power, don’t wait for permission. Step in, stand tall and let the world adjust to your frequency.
Can you elaborate on the feeling you wanted to evoke with the hookline?
The hookline ‘bosu ga toru, michi akero’ means ‘the boss is coming, make way’ — it’s an announcement! I wanted it to hit like a royal entrance — audacious, unapologetic and unstoppable. It’s about ambition that doesn’t knock, it kicks the damn door down.
What does the multilingual approach add to the song’s global appeal?
The world isn’t one language, one sound or one story — and neither am I. Tamil is my root, English is my rhythm and Japanese brought in that bold international edge. Mixing them was my way of saying: Boss energy has no boundaries. Period.
How was working with Danny Jin?
Danny’s a beast. His energy matched mine bar for bar and that’s rare. The collab sparked over a shared hunger to create something fresh, fearless and fusion-heavy. He brought the fire from Tokyo, I brought the storm from Chennai — we lit the track up.
Also, tell us about the score of this exciting track. What was the inspiration behind it?
My producer, Dev Major, built an empire with sound. We wanted something cinematic but street, global but grounded. Think old-school Hindi loop meets fierce trap drums — because Bosu had to sound like war drums for the woman warrior.
With some amazing releases back to back, you seem to bend genres with your music. What else can we expect from you this year?
Genres are made to be bent — or broken. This year, expect more surprises. I’m bringing in sonic experiments, deeper stories, louder beats and maybe even a tearjerker or two. But trust me, it’ll always be bold, beautiful and boss-level.
Bosu is streaming on YouTube and all audio streaming services.