Alif’s new single featuring Farida Jalal, celebrates imagination and belief

I Am Jaadugar, the latest release from Alif (Mohammad Muneem Nazir), invites listeners to embark on a captivating journey that poses a thought-provoking question: “What if the magic we seek has always resided within us?” This enchanting track narrates the story of a young boy whose vibrant imagination flourishes under the nurturing guidance of his grandmother, portrayed by the legendary actress Farida Jalal. While taking a trip down memory lane of his childhood, Alif takes us through the process behind the magical song.
What inspired I Am Jaadugar and how does it reflect your relationship with your grandmother?
The inspiration behind I Am Jaadugar is deeply rooted in my relationship with my grandmother. She always believed in me, regardless of my academic achievements or career choices. What mattered to her was that I remained a good person. This song encapsulates that bond and the metaphors of rain and resilience. Rain symbolises challenging times, moments when we feel lost or depressed. My grandmother would often say, “Obras chu waav dawa” (for dark clouds & heavy rains, strong winds are medicine). This reflects the idea that tough times can lead to personal growth and clarity.
What was it like collaborating with Farida Jalal and what did her role bring to the project?
Working with Farida Jalal was a dream come true. Her presence adds immense value to the project; she embodies the essence of a nurturing grandmother perfectly. Her willingness to join us speaks volumes about her generosity as an artist. She has an incredible ability to convey deep emotions, making her an ideal fit for this role.
How did you ensure the music video captures the song’s themes of childhood wonder?
I directed the music video myself, aiming to create visuals that resonate with the song’s theme of childhood wonder. I believe in expressing my art through various mediums whether it's music, poetry or film. Collaborating with a talented team allows me to share stories that become universal experiences for viewers.
