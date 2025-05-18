Alif’s new single featuring Farida Jalal, celebrates imagination and belief

I Am Jaadugar, the latest release from Alif (Mohammad Muneem Nazir), invites listeners to embark on a captivating journey that poses a thought-provoking question: “What if the magic we seek has always resided within us?” This enchanting track narrates the story of a young boy whose vibrant imagination flourishes under the nurturing guidance of his grandmother, portrayed by the legendary actress Farida Jalal. While taking a trip down memory lane of his childhood, Alif takes us through the process behind the magical song.

What inspired I Am Jaadugar and how does it reflect your relationship with your grandmother?

The inspiration behind I Am Jaadugar is deeply rooted in my relationship with my grandmother. She always believed in me, regardless of my academic achievements or career choices. What mattered to her was that I remained a good person. This song encapsulates that bond and the metaphors of rain and resilience. Rain symbolises challenging times, moments when we feel lost or depressed. My grandmother would often say, “Obras chu waav dawa” (for dark clouds & heavy rains, strong winds are medicine). This reflects the idea that tough times can lead to personal growth and clarity.