Eurovision 2025: Austria's JJ wins with pop-opera song 'Wasted Love'

In a dramatic final, Raphael's popular vote, driven by her large fanbase, was for her catchy song "New Day Will Rise." Nonetheless, JJ was declared the winner. He also faced objections from pro-Palestinian protesters who demanded Israel be disqualified from the contest due to its actions during the war against Hamas in Gaza.

In a post-victory news conference, JJ explained that his song about failed love aimed to communicate that “love is the strongest force on planet Earth, and love persevered.”

He added, “Let's spread love, guys,” and expressed his excitement about being the first Eurovision winner with Filipino roots and openly gay. His message, he said, was about “equality and acceptance for everyone.”

Austria, which will host the contest next year, congratulated JJ on his success.

“What a great success - my warmest congratulations on winning #ESC2025! JJ is writing Austrian music history today!” stated Chancellor Christian Stocker on X.

According to the official Eurovision website, the winning country will receive a handcrafted glass microphone trophy, "custom designed" for the event.

The trophy is made from "solid transparent glass with sand-blasted and painted detailing." The website also mentions that smaller versions of the Eurovision trophy will be awarded to the songwriters and composers of the song performed by the contest winner.