Indian Idol winner Abhijeet Sawant opens up about using Tinder after marriage, calls his wife ‘bichari’

Indian Idol Season 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant has stirred quite a debate with his recent candid confession about using the dating app Tinder even after getting married. In a surprising revelation during an interview, the singer admitted that he remained active on the platform and was in frequent contact with multiple women.

Is Abhijeet Sawant married and does he have kids?

Abhijeet Sawant, who rose to fame as the winner of the inaugural season of Indian Idol in 2004, made this unexpected disclosure while talking about relationships and the evolving nature of dating in the digital age. He openly shared that he spoke with two to three women on Tinder, despite being a married man.

"I'm a curious person. I've always had curiosity. I was in the US with my friend, and he said, 'This is a new app. It's for dating.' I made my profile then, and it was there as it is. Main kabhi kabhi beech mein jaata tha, dekhta tha kya hai yeh sab kya hota hai? Maine apna hi naam rakha tha sab kuch sahi tha. Biwi ko nahi pata tha. But kuch kiya nahi, kisise mila bhi nahi, kuch tha bhi nahi,” said the singer while speaking to Hindi Rush.