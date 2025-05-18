Indian Idol winner Abhijeet Sawant opens up about using Tinder after marriage, calls his wife ‘bichari’

Indian Idol Season 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant has stirred quite a debate with his recent candid confession about using the dating app Tinder even after getting married. In a surprising revelation during an interview, the singer admitted that he remained active on the platform and was in frequent contact with multiple women.
Abhijeet Sawant, who rose to fame as the winner of the inaugural season of Indian Idol in 2004, made this unexpected disclosure while talking about relationships and the evolving nature of dating in the digital age. He openly shared that he spoke with two to three women on Tinder, despite being a married man.
"I'm a curious person. I've always had curiosity. I was in the US with my friend, and he said, 'This is a new app. It's for dating.' I made my profile then, and it was there as it is. Main kabhi kabhi beech mein jaata tha, dekhta tha kya hai yeh sab kya hota hai? Maine apna hi naam rakha tha sab kuch sahi tha. Biwi ko nahi pata tha. But kuch kiya nahi, kisise mila bhi nahi, kuch tha bhi nahi,” said the singer while speaking to Hindi Rush.
Abhijeet also shared that his wife, Shilpa Sawant was unaware of his activities, adding that whatever a person he/she should do it unabashedly. The singer also shared how he used to speak a lot with these women,
“Match aata tha, baat karte the. Yeh cheeze na bohut ajeeb hai. Mujhe baat karne ka shokh hai aur aap ladkiyon se bohut deep baat karsakte ho...Main baat karta tha bohut. 2-3 log mil gaye the jo baat karte the acche se. Baad mein Twitter pe agaya ki mera account hai, phir maine bola ki ‘Yeh accha nahi lagega’. Usko nahi pata abhi tak, ab pata chal raha. Woh bichari usko pata bhi nahi kya hota hai Tinder. Ab pata chalgaya, open yaar, usme kya hai? Cheezein karni hai toh thok k karo phir. Kitna main sab cheeze jod sakta hoon yaar," Abhijeet Sawant explained.
Abhijeet and Shilpa got hitched in 2007. The singer also shared that they had known each other from childhood since they resided in the same colony. The couple shares two children, Sonali Sawant and Amit Sawant. Both have also participated in Nach Baliye season 4.
(By Suchismita Maity)