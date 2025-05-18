The real reason Diddy's trial isn't being livestreamed like other celebrity cases

Diddy's racketeering and sex trafficking trial is currently in progress, but those wanting to watch the proceedings are out of luck because there is no livestream available. Unlike other high-profile trials, the public cannot get a front-row view since Diddy is facing federal charges, and federal law strictly prohibits cameras and electronic devices in the courtroom. His federal charges include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution, with the possibility of facing up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Why is Diddy's trial not being streamed or televised?

According to the Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 53, the court "must not permit the taking of photographs in the courtroom during judicial proceedings or the broadcasting of judicial proceedings from the courtroom."