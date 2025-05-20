Raoul Kerr of Bloodywood talks about the band's journey and its new album ‘Nu Delhi‘

Then and now

Although the band has come a long way since 2016 with multiple albums hitting the charts, Kerr remembers the early days. “The band was founded by Katiyar (guitarist) and Bhadula (vocalist), who met each other at an event. I joined two years later as a rapper and vocalist. At that point, I was looking for someone to shoot my music video. Together we worked on our track ‘Ari Ari’ which was loved by the audience,” recalls Kerr.

In its earlier days, the band used to make a lot of metal parodies of popular songs. It was its way to make the listeners associate with a different genre of music. “We made many parodies like Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ or American singer or rapper Post Malone’s song ‘Rockstar’. If someone hears those songs, they will not feel that those are purely metal. However, they will have fun listening to those that we composed. It was also a way to make them aware of the music that we wanted to produce,” Kerr adds.

This article is written by Akash Chatterjee