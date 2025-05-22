Katy Perry shuts down fan hitting on Orlando Bloom during concert: ‘I Said I’m His’

Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour took a wild turn in Las Vegas when she publicly called out a fan for allegedly DM’ing her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Katy Perry’s concerts are quite in the limelight for bad management and haphazard things, but this time it was different.

What happened at Katy Perry's concert?

Katy Perry is never one to hold back, especially when it comes to her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. During a recent concert stop on her Las Vegas residency, the pop superstar paused mid-performance to call out a fan in the audience for allegedly sliding into Bloom’s DMs.

What followed was a fiery, unfiltered moment that quickly lit up social media, catching users attention to this matter. While introducing her track I’m His, He’s Mine, Perry paused mid-set to address a person with a smirk and a cheeky comment: “Cute grin. I know why you’re here,” she said from the stage.

The crowd, already stirred, erupted when another fan shouted, “Get his ass!” Perry didn’t hold back. “Listen, if you keep DM’ing my man... Oh, Kyle? Yeah, I know. You’ve been doing it for months — ever since the (Play) residency started,” she added.