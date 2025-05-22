Katy Perry shuts down fan hitting on Orlando Bloom during concert: ‘I Said I’m His’

Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour took a wild turn in Las Vegas when she publicly called out a fan for allegedly DM’ing her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Katy Perry’s concerts are quite in the limelight for bad management and haphazard things, but this time it was different.
Katy Perry is never one to hold back, especially when it comes to her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. During a recent concert stop on her Las Vegas residency, the pop superstar paused mid-performance to call out a fan in the audience for allegedly sliding into Bloom’s DMs.
What followed was a fiery, unfiltered moment that quickly lit up social media, catching users attention to this matter. While introducing her track I’m His, He’s Mine, Perry paused mid-set to address a person with a smirk and a cheeky comment: “Cute grin. I know why you’re here,” she said from the stage.
The crowd, already stirred, erupted when another fan shouted, “Get his ass!” Perry didn’t hold back. “Listen, if you keep DM’ing my man... Oh, Kyle? Yeah, I know. You’ve been doing it for months — ever since the (Play) residency started,” she added.
“I said I’m his,” Perry declared into the mic, locking eyes with the audience. “Stay the f--- away.” The crowd erupted into gasps and applause, clearly living for the drama. While it’s unclear whether the confrontation was staged or spontaneous, Perry’s sharp tone and pointed delivery suggested she was dead serious.
The Grammy-nominated artist, who’s been engaged to the Pirates of the Caribbean star since 2019, has occasionally poked fun at their relationship during performances. But this moment felt different, it was raw, protective, and completely unscripted.
Fans quickly took to social platforms like X and TikTok to share clips of the exchange, with hashtags like #KatyPerry #OrlandoBloom and #KatyDrama trending within hours. Some applauded Perry’s confidence and loyalty, calling it a “queen behaviour” moment, while others debated whether the call-out went too far.
Another fan tweeted after the show, “That wasn’t just a concert, it was a warning shot. Katy’s not playing.”