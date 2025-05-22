Post Malone set to perform in Guwahati in December 2025

The show, if confirmed, will mark Malone’s second appearance in India. He first performed in the country in 2022 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course, headlining a charitable event under Zomato’s Feeding India initiative. This time, however, the Texas-born rapper’s anticipated performance is set to be part of a larger state-backed initiative to position Assam as a cultural hotspot through music tourism.

“Meghalaya has been organising concerts regularly, and Ahmedabad recently saw a Coldplay concert generate nearly ₹600 crore in revenue,” CM Sarma said, underlining the economic benefits of large-scale music events. “We had included concert tourism in this year’s state budget, and the Cabinet approved the policy today.” While official confirmation from Post Malone or his team is still pending, the buzz around the event has already stirred excitement among fans and music lovers in the Northeast.