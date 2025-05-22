Post Malone set to perform in Guwahati in December 2025

Global rap sensation Post Malone is expected to return to India for a performance in Guwahati on December 8, 2025 as part of Assam’s ambitious new push into ‘concert tourism’. The announcement came directly from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press conference in Golaghat on Wednesday.
The show, if confirmed, will mark Malone’s second appearance in India. He first performed in the country in 2022 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course, headlining a charitable event under Zomato’s Feeding India initiative. This time, however, the Texas-born rapper’s anticipated performance is set to be part of a larger state-backed initiative to position Assam as a cultural hotspot through music tourism.
“Meghalaya has been organising concerts regularly, and Ahmedabad recently saw a Coldplay concert generate nearly ₹600 crore in revenue,” CM Sarma said, underlining the economic benefits of large-scale music events. “We had included concert tourism in this year’s state budget, and the Cabinet approved the policy today.” While official confirmation from Post Malone or his team is still pending, the buzz around the event has already stirred excitement among fans and music lovers in the Northeast.
Post Malone’s rumoured Guwahati gig comes on the heels of a booming year for international music acts in India. Coldplay recently played to sold-out stadiums in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, while Ed Sheeran made waves with his February tour. Just this past week, rock legends Guns N’ Roses brought their electrifying energy to a packed crowd in Mumbai.
The increase in global performers choosing India as a tour destination speaks to a wider shift in the country’s entertainment landscape — one that state governments like Assam’s are now actively tapping into. The ‘concert economy’ model is still in its early stages, but the Assam government is betting big on its potential. With Post Malone’s name already generating headlines, Guwahati could well be on its way to becoming a new node in the global music tour circuit.
Fans will have to wait for official ticketing details and a formal announcement from the artist’s camp, but one thing is certain — the stage is being set for a December to remember.