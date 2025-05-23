Inside 'NU Delhi': Folk-metal Bloodywood's journey to international metal stardom

In the vast ocean of talent that is India, no genre under the sun goes overlooked. Indian metal has been catching on! And at the forefront of this, during the last few months, has been the folk-metal outfit Bloodywood.

The name sounds familiar? That’s because their single NU Delhi from their latest album of the same name recently became a viral sensation. Metal enthusiasts from across the globe took to the internet to share their reactions to the music video, even breaking it down frame by frame to decode cultural and scenic references. The band has now completely released the eight-song album and is looking forward to an incredible tour internationally! Joining us is Bloodywood member and singer-rapper Raoul Kerr, giving us an insight into the album, reflecting on the band’s rise and more!