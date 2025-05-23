Savera drops first single, Aahista, from his upcoming debut EP

Singer-songwriter Savera has released his much-awaited solo return with the launch of Aahista, a soothing yet strong single that is the start of a thrilling new journey. The song is the teaser to his upcoming debut independent EP, Strongest Boy Alive, releasing in June.

Savera is back with Aahista: A soulful call to slow down

Aahista, written, composed, produced and performed by Savera himself, is a moving appeal to adopt slowness and connect with nature. Its gentle melodies and poignant lyrics elegantly capture the spirit of slow living, reminding everyone that healing sometimes starts in quiet and loneliness.

“Aahista’ came from mornings where I’d sit quietly by the ocean and just let myself be still,” Savera says. “It’s about slowing down, letting the world move without you for a bit, and realising that’s okay. Moving to a slower life helped me reconnect with nature, and with myself. This song came from that stillness.”

The forthcoming seven-track EP, Strongest Boy Alive, is set to be a genuine portrayal of life, vulnerability and self-growth, echoing pieces of Savera’s own life. He continues, “This EP came together during a time when I’d stepped away from the rush. From deadlines, city noise, everything. It’s full of songs that came out in between naps, long walks, and quiet moments that I didn’t think anyone would see. But maybe they’re exactly the kind of moments people need to hear right now.”

Aahista is now streaming on all major streaming platforms, kicking off what is shaping up to be one of the most heart-stirring releases of the year. Savera’s talent, which has been seen on award-winning projects such as Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, continues to develop, bringing a new depth of authenticity and emotional expression.