Rendezvous with ragas: This immersive evening in Hyderabad is bound to leave you mesmerised

There is something very special about classical music in its raw form—an element of spirituality and a meditative effect. Celebrating this, Sangitanjalay Foundation presents Classical Concert Series 2025 featuring sarod maestro Pt. Debojyoti Bose with Ustad Akram Khan on tabla.
Retaining the essence of Hindustani classical music, this event showcases unique and lesser-known ragas based on the time of day—specifically, the late evening.
“The greatness of Indian classical music is its improvisation. Whatever we play depends on the environment, audience, time of day, and season,” says Debojyoti. This also gives him the flexibility to perform different ragas at every concert. “I want the younger generation to get familiar with even the rare ragas. If these are not on record, they would not even know about their existence. I also get very bored of playing the same ragas repeatedly.”
The duo will be presenting ragas like Shudh Kalyan, Purvi Kalyan, and Raj Kalyan—all typically performed in the late evening. As most ragas are associated with particular emotions, they allow the artistes to align the performance with their own emotional arc. This makes for an immersive experience for both the artistes and the audience.
Fusions and traditions
Debojyoti believes this tradition must be preserved. “It is part of our heritage, a system, and if we claim to be performing Indian classical music, we must follow it.” He notes that some artistes have strayed from this to “entertain” audiences, viewing Bollywood singers as competitors. “Although I have also played for television shows, I consider that a bad time for me, and I’m glad to return to my roots and re-establish myself as a sarod player,” he says.
While the younger generation is undeniably talented, Debojyoti feels that the current trend in Indian classical music is somewhat “distracted.” “I see fine talent doing fusions only for money.” Reflecting on the future of Hindustani music, he says that the music has endured for thousands of years, and will continue its legacy. However, its direction will heavily be shaped by the socio-economic state of the country.
Tickets at ₹500.
May 24, 7 pm.
At Ravindra Bharati, Lakdikapul.
Email: ananyadeval.m@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress