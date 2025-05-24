Rendezvous with ragas: This immersive evening in Hyderabad is bound to leave you mesmerised

The duo will be presenting ragas like Shudh Kalyan, Purvi Kalyan, and Raj Kalyan—all typically performed in the late evening. As most ragas are associated with particular emotions, they allow the artistes to align the performance with their own emotional arc. This makes for an immersive experience for both the artistes and the audience.

Fusions and traditions

Debojyoti believes this tradition must be preserved. “It is part of our heritage, a system, and if we claim to be performing Indian classical music, we must follow it.” He notes that some artistes have strayed from this to “entertain” audiences, viewing Bollywood singers as competitors. “Although I have also played for television shows, I consider that a bad time for me, and I’m glad to return to my roots and re-establish myself as a sarod player,” he says.