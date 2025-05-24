The trailblazing women who shaped the history of jazz

Then came Billie Holiday, whose haunting voice and signature phrasing turned songs into stories. Her rendition of Strange Fruit—a chilling protest against racial violence—cemented her place not only as a musical icon but also as a voice of social conscience in a deeply divided America.

Equally influential was Ella Fitzgerald, the “First Lady of Song”, whose virtuosic scat singing and vocal clarity redefined what was possible with the human voice. Her career spanned decades and collaborations with jazz’s greatest instrumentalists, showcasing her versatility and mastery.

Behind the scenes and on stage, Mary Lou Williams was a formidable force. A gifted pianist and arranger, she composed for Duke Ellington and Benny Goodman and mentored younger artists like Thelonious Monk and Dizzy Gillespie. Her work bridged the swing and bebop eras, making her one of jazz’s most enduring architects.