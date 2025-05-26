Experience the musical story of Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia coming alive in Mumbai this weekend

Mumbai audiences are in for a rare treat as Bansuri Jab Gaane Lage comes to the Tata Theatre at National Centre for the Performing Arts on 30 May 2025, offering an immersive musical and theatrical tribute to the legendary flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. Presented in collaboration with Vrindaban Gurukul, the production explores the life, career, and influence of the maestro, whose artistry reshaped the soundscape of Indian classical and film music.

A theatrical journey through Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia's music and memory

From his early years in Allahabad and All India Radio in Cuttack to his acclaimed tenure in Mumbai’s music industry, the show traces Hariprasad Chaurasia’s transformation from an aspiring artist to a global icon. Highlights include his partnerships with iconic composers, his historic collaboration with santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma, and his deep-rooted training in classical music under Annapurna Devi.

The narrative unfolds through dramatised storytelling and live performances of classic tracks from films like Amar Prem, Guide, Silsila, and Chandni, featuring vocalists Pritha Majumder and Chintan Rana, bansuri players Suchismita and Debopriya Chatterjee, with Deepak Shah and Pratik Shah on keyboard and Viraj Bhatia on tabla and dholak. Directed by Bhushan Korgaonkar and Kunal Vijayakar, the story is brought to life by actors Reshma Shetty and Vikas Rawat, with writing by Pushpanjali Chaurasia and Suhail Abbasi.

This 120-minute performance starts at 6.30 pm and is priced from `500 onwards.