Raja Kumari becomes first Indian-origin musician to win American Music Award

History was made in Los Angeles on Monday night when Indian-origin singer-songwriter and rapper Raja Kumari snagged a significant honour at the 51st American Music Awards. She took home the award for Favourite Soundtrack for her song Renegade (We Never Run), which is featured in Arcane League of Legends: Season 2.
With this achievement, Raja Kumari has made history as the first Indian-origin artist to win an AMA—something she once thought was just a dream. The song, a dynamic collaboration with UK rapper Stefflon Don and Dominican-Brazilian artist Jarina de Marco, stood out in a tough competition and gained international recognition.
Her victory, she noted, reinforces her belief in being genre-fluid. “An AMA award is a great reminder that there’s still much more work for me to do,” she was quoted as saying.
In a previous chat with a media organisation, Raja Kumari referred to her nomination as a significant milestone, “Stefflon (Don) and I kind of share the Sidhu (Moose Wala) connection. She has a song with Sidhu, too. And when I was meeting Sidhu during the time that we were collaborating, he had played me the song. So, I've always had this soft spot in my heart for her because we both kind of share this gentle giant.”
She also explained that she was invited to contribute to Renegade because the character in Arcane is of Indian descent: “They (Arcane team) had heard about me as being representative of our culture and being able to make aggressive music as a woman.”
While the song’s Spotify success surprised her, its message resonated widely. “I just did a song for a film. I didn't have many expectations for it. It ended up really impacting people,” she said.