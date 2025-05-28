Raja Kumari becomes first Indian-origin musician to win American Music Award

With this achievement, Raja Kumari has made history as the first Indian-origin artist to win an AMA—something she once thought was just a dream. The song, a dynamic collaboration with UK rapper Stefflon Don and Dominican-Brazilian artist Jarina de Marco, stood out in a tough competition and gained international recognition.

Her victory, she noted, reinforces her belief in being genre-fluid. “An AMA award is a great reminder that there’s still much more work for me to do,” she was quoted as saying.