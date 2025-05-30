Lala Tamar merges music with culture and tradition: The idea is not blending, it is being

A

Achkid-Aylli, meaning: 'Come my little girl.' And it's also my first new single from the upcoming album. It's actually a song that was inspired by my Moroccan grandmother and at the same time the Gnawa culture mixed with the Brazilian goddess, Yemanja – it embodies a longing to answer, to talk, to communicate intimately with my grandmother. While I couldn't speak to my grandmother in her mother tongue growing up, it was my wish to be able to communicate to her in her tongue, to feel a part of her world. I wrote this song in three languages and she replied, saying : “Ar Sin Tqalgh” meaning in Amazigh: “I’m still waiting” — still waiting to talk to you in your own way, to understand you and to be understood by you.