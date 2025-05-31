Musician Tarun Balani explores a lost history, ancestral identity and more in his latest album Kadahin Milandaasin
Jazz-inspired drummer and composer Tarun Balani has just released his most personal album yet. And at the root of it is the exploration of his ancestral identity. The musician’s Sindhi heritage becomes the integral theme of probing, resulting in some brilliant sounding work, Kadahin Milandaasin. Tarun opens up further about this album, what motivated him to give his spin on the iconic line and more.
‘Identity is at the heart of Kadahin Milandaasin.’ Can you elaborate on this phrase?
For me, identity isn’t a static label — it’s something fluid, lived and constantly in negotiation. Kadahin Milandaasin is, at its core, an attempt to articulate the emotional complexity of that identity, especially as someone who is part of the Sindhi diaspora. The pain of displacement is very real and I wanted to honour that without falling into nostalgia or victimhood. The album doesn’t try to resolve these contradictions; instead, it holds space for both grief and grace. That’s the balance I was seeking — to make space for mourning what’s been lost, while also embracing the pride and peace that come with reclaiming a cultural thread on your terms.
The album title carries such a poignant weight. Could you delve deeper into the significance of flipping Shaikh Ayaz’s line and how it resonates with your journey?
The phrase Kadahin Milandaasin comes from a poem by Shaikh Ayaz. In the original, it’s used more romantically, but I flipped its context to reflect a deeper, more existential yearning. For me, it’s a question directed at memory, ancestry, belonging — when will we meet again, if ever? Will I truly know the stories of my grandparents? This question has echoed through generations in displaced communities like ours. It carries both the ache of separation and the hope of reunion — literal or imagined. Using it as the album’s title felt right because this project is, in some sense, a long conversation with those I’ve never met but still carry within me.
What sonic territories or cultural narratives are you eager to explore going forward?
I’m increasingly interested in spatial sound and immersive environments. I’m currently experimenting with 4D sound systems and thinking about how these technologies can enhance storytelling, especially around themes like climate change, migration and cultural memory. Culturally, I’m drawn to exploring intersections between South Asian folk traditions and electronic soundscapes — especially how oral histories and indigenous knowledge systems can be reinterpreted through a contemporary lens.
