Musician Tarun Balani explores a lost history, ancestral identity and more in his latest album Kadahin Milandaasin

The phrase Kadahin Milandaasin comes from a poem by Shaikh Ayaz. In the original, it’s used more romantically, but I flipped its context to reflect a deeper, more existential yearning. For me, it’s a question directed at memory, ancestry, belonging — when will we meet again, if ever? Will I truly know the stories of my grandparents? This question has echoed through generations in displaced communities like ours. It carries both the ache of separation and the hope of reunion — literal or imagined. Using it as the album’s title felt right because this project is, in some sense, a long conversation with those I’ve never met but still carry within me.