Playback singer Ankit Tiwari opens up about his latest releases and the musical journey that has shaped him
There’s something unmistakabl y powerful about Ankit Tiwari’s voice, it reaches into the depths of our emotions, unearthing feelings we often leave unspoken. His soulful artistry and heartfelt delivery don’t just make for beautiful music; they create a space where listeners feel transported, connected, and quietly moved.
From heartbreak anthems to versatile hits, Tiwari's journey resonates deeply
His iconic Sun Raha Hai Na Tu from Aashiqui 2 (2013) instantly resonated with those navigating the chaos of heartbreak. While that song remains etched in our memo - ries, Galliyan from Ek Villain (2014) created a storm of its own. Tu Hai Ki Nahin from Roy brought brood - ing intensity, whereas Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi from Airlift (2016) show - cased his versatility as an artiste. The live performer, music director, composer has recently released Aawaz Do. In a candid chat with Indulge, the artiste opens up about the same.
Excerpts:
Please tell us about your new song Aawaz Do and and your recent projects.
Aawaz Do is composed by Jeet Gannguli, and the lyrics are by Rashmi Virag. I also launched my album Underrated wherein I col - laborated with three artistes, Arijit Singh, Payal Dev and Agsy. I discov - ered how much I enjoy working with others. What fascinates me about collaborations is how they unite not just the artistes but also their fans, creating a shared space of appreciation and excitement. Creatively, collaborations push me beyond my comfort zone.
What does your creative process look like?
Honestly, whenever I sit down with the intention to work on an idea or create music, it just doesn’t happen, no matter how hard I try. But the moment I step away, go for a walk, grab a coffee, or simply take a break, that’s when inspiration strikes.
When did you realise music was your calling?
Music was a constant presence in my life, it runs in my blood, coming from both my maternal and pater - nal sides. Naturally, our home in Kanpur was always buzzing with musical energy. I was drawn to it instinctively, even as a child. My parents noticed this early on and encouraged me to train formally. What truly shaped my journey, though, was discovering AR Rahman sir. Listening to his work made me understand what it means to create music
You love the piano, don’t you?
Yes, I love the piano. If you listen closely, you’ll notice most of my songs begin with it. Whenever I compose, the piano is always the first instrument I turn to. I’ve tried others, strings, harmonium, but nothing clicks like the piano does
Do you think the digital age has impacted the excitement around live concerts?
It’s easy to assume that in this digi - tal age, with music just a click away at home, people might be less excit - ed about concerts. But that’s far from the truth. Today, the enthusi - asm for live shows is stronger than ever. We see so many international artistes performing here, some - thing that wasn’t as common even a decade ago.
Any crazy, memorable fan stories from your concerts that still bring a smile to your face?
During a show in Surat, I spotted a guy holding up what looked like my photo in a frame. Curious, I called him on stage, but when I took a closer look, the frame was just a black surface. It turned out he had created a 3D artwork with multiple portraits of me layered inside. It was truly beautiful and thoughtful. Another memorable moment was during a show in Mumbai, where I met a girl from Turkey. She was emotional and showed me a tattoo on her hand that read Batameez in Hindi, one of my songs. She said it had inspired her so much that she decided to get it inked.
With AI entering music, do you see it as a creative ally or a threat?
It’s all part of how technology evolves, just like the debate around autotune once was. AI can defi - nitely be a helpful tool. But while AI can generate music, it won’t reflect your personal artistic vision. That’s where the human touch matters.
Aawaz Do is available on all streaming platforms
