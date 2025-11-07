Harikatha artiste Visakha Hari on her performance at Sri KK Murthy Memorial Music Festival

The festival features performances by renowned Indian classical musicians such as Kaushiki Chakraborty, Anoor Ananthakrishna Sharma and L Subramanian, which will be preceded by complimentary Lobby Concerts by young talents. Come Friday, renowned harikatha artiste Visakha Hari takes to the stage to present compositions based on the music trinity of Indian classical music and we speak to her to get a glimpse of her performance at the festival.

“Tyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar and Shyama Shastri are considered the trinity of carnatic music and all three are equally important for their profound and lasting contributions to South Indian classical music. This year marks the 250th birthday anniversary of Muthuswami Dikshitar, who has been the foundational inspiration behind the entire shastriya sampradaya as we know it today, so I’ll be focusing more on him,” Visakha begins.