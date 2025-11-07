Inside, Dilli Improvisers Orchestra, India's first free-improvisation orchestra

Breaking the score

DIO defies traditional expectations of what an “orchestra” should sound like. While MacDonald becomes the conductor, the lineup looks nothing like a classical ensemble. “We’re not rejecting tradition, but pushing boundaries without confining ourselves,” Ghosh clarifies. “We follow some rules from orchestras, like creating sections for range and balance. But we’re constantly rewriting what those sections mean.”

While the word improvisation may evoke images of New Orleans jazz clubs, Ghosh points out that the practice is deeply rooted in South Asian music traditions. “We’ve always done structured improvisation. In Hindustani music, for example, you still stay within the framework of a raga. But free improvisation is different — it doesn’t follow any genre or set of rules. It’s not about perfection; it’s about process,” he says.

For Ghosh, free improvisation is also “liberating” — a way to move beyond the rigidity that often defines music spaces. “We get trapped in genres and forms while making or enjoying music,” he says. “The larger philosophy of improvisation is to live in the moment. Whatever we create exists only in that moment — it will never be repeated. This approach frees both musicians and audiences — every performance is something new, fresh, and original.”