Aditya Rikhari’s Sahiba becomes longest-running non-film track on streaming platform

Independent singer-songwriter Aditya Rikhari has made history with his soulful track Sahiba, which has become the longest-running non-film song trending on Spotify India charts. Originally released in 2023, the song’s journey to the top has been steady and organic, driven entirely by listener love and word-of-mouth, maintaining its spot for over 11 weeks in 2025 alone.

Aditya Rikhari’s Sahiba becomes longest-running non-film hit on Spotify India in 2025

In a fast-moving digital music landscape, Sahiba stands out for its lasting appeal. Audiences are drawn to its understated production, intimate lyrics, and the emotional depth that has become the hallmark of Aditya’s songwriting. Its enduring success reflects a broader shift in listener habits, highlighting a growing appetite for independent artists delivering unfiltered, relatable narratives.

Aditya, who began his career sharing music from his home studio, has emerged as one of India’s most-streamed independent artists. His influence has expanded beyond music: he recently became the youngest mentor on Amazon MX Player’s IPOPSTAR, guiding emerging artists in navigating the evolving music ecosystem. His role signals a generational shift, where artists shape culture not just through their music, but through mentorship and community-building.

The sustained success of Sahiba marks a milestone for India’s independent music scene, demonstrating how digital platforms are redefining discovery and giving non-film artists a powerful voice. For many listeners, the song has become more than just a track—it’s a shared emotional experience, thriving without high-budget marketing or film tie-ins.

With indie music gaining significant momentum in recent years, Aditya remains optimistic about its future. “The scene has never been more vibrant,” he says. “Streaming platforms and social media now give artists direct access to their listeners, without any gatekeepers. It’s an exciting era, with greater sonic diversity, more collaborations, and the hope for a stronger support system for independent musicians moving forward.”

