Grammy 2026: Anoushka Shankar gets 11th nomination; Shakti, Siddhant Bhatia also get nods

India's name shone bright at the Grammys after Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Multiple Indian and Indian-origin musicians such as sitarist Anoushka Shankar, composer Siddhant Bhatia, Shakti and pianist and composer Charu Suri received nominations as acknowledgment for their work in Indian music.

Anoushka Shankar has earned the most number of nominations among all the Indian artists

Sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar received several nominations for Chapter III: We Return to Light, her latest work in collaboration with sarod player Alam Khan and percussionist Sarathy Korwar.

The album, known for Anoushka's signature fusion of Indian Classical Music with modern tunes, got nominated in the coveted Best Global Music Album category.