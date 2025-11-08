Grammy 2026: Anoushka Shankar gets 11th nomination; Shakti, Siddhant Bhatia also get nods

India's name shone bright at the Grammys after Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Multiple Indian and Indian-origin musicians such as sitarist Anoushka Shankar, composer Siddhant Bhatia, Shakti and pianist and composer Charu Suri received nominations as acknowledgment for their work in Indian music.
Sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar received several nominations for Chapter III: We Return to Light, her latest work in collaboration with sarod player Alam Khan and percussionist Sarathy Korwar.
The album, known for Anoushka's signature fusion of Indian Classical Music with modern tunes, got nominated in the coveted Best Global Music Album category.
There are other Indian musicians who made their mark in the Best Global Music Album category including composer Siddhant Bhatia who has been recognised for the Sounds of Kumbha, a collaborative work inspired by the soundscape of the popular Kumbh Mela.
Indian music group Shakti’s Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) is also part of the race. Helmed by John McLaughlin and the late Zakir Hussain, the album marks the jazz-fusion band's 50 year journey.
Anoushka Shankar and Shakti have also each been nominated for Best Global Music Performance with Anoushka's Shankar's Daybreak and Shakti's Shrini’s Dream (Live) recognised in the category.
Popular Indian-American composer and pianist, Charu Suri has received a nomination in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album category for her record Shayan. The album has blended jazz and Indian musical influences together. Charu Suri has also worked as a producer for fellow nominee Siddhant Bhatia's Sounds of Kumbha.
All the Indian musicians who have received recognition for their work by the Recording Academy, have worked on experimental and global music, bringing Indian music to the global soundscape.
The 68th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026 at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.