Baba Sehgal goes back in time to reflect upon the changing music scene

Some names never fade; their presence lingers, their work etched into our memories like that hook line of a song we can never forget. There was a time, the golden ’90s, when the Hindi music industry was turning a new leaf. Remixes were getting popular, fresh music was sneaking into cassettes, and some artistes, who are legends today, were busy experimenting with what music could sound like. And right in the middle of this change, one name that popped was Baba Sehgal. Original and unapologetically fun, he is the man behind iconic numbers Thanda Thanda Pani and Aaja Meri Gaadi Mein Baith Jaa. It was the age of tape recorders, mixtapes, and radio requests, when Bollywood music ruled every heart. Yet, here was someone who dared to rap in Hindi when no one even knew what desi rap sounded like.

He recently did at The Bollywood Music Project 2025, he set it on fire

Baba opened a door to the world of independent music. even today, when he enters stage, like he recently did at The Bollywood Music Project 2025, he set it on fire, reminding us that legends don’t age; they evolve. we catch up with the artiste for a candid chat and are not surprised by his honest answers.

Reflecting upon his journey, he says, “It’s important to stay focused on your work and keep doing what you really like. You’ll get there if you’re passionate about it,” he says.

When asked what keeps his art alive, he admits, “I don’t get carried away by what others are busy with because I do what I like.” Baba, however, is not new to criticism, and tells us that trolls keep coming, but his fans often come to the rescue.

Commenting on the current independent music scene in India, he says, “It’s through social media, distribution networks, and online platforms that the independent music scene is growing, and that’s good.”

The era of cassettes and albums is long gone, and Baba misses it. “When I started my career, there were audio cassettes, then CDs and DVDs came. but they are all gone now,” he says.

According to him, music consumption has also drastically changed. “Today, it’s all about online platforms. Music is viewed more than it is heard. You only see a music video, but don’t really listen to the song. But i come from the time when we first listened to a song and then watched the visuals,” he adds.

Baba is funny, quirky, creative, and unique, and he continues to be loved by people from across generations. his fun food videos, where he blends music with humour, still grab plenty of attention. Talking about how naturally this side of him merges with his art, he says, “I’m the same at home and outside; I don’t put on an act. I just try to be myself and have fun with what I do.”

Peppy songs like Adrak Wali Chai and Rajma Chawal reflect that playful spirit, filled with interesting rhymes. “You see, something like — Abhi naha kar aaye ho, odh lo tum towel, main course mein aaj bana hai world ka number one rajma chawal — it’s rhyming and it’s talking about food at the same time,” he laughs, adding, “I always say, when your stomach is happy, you’re not snappy!”

Baba also talks about the time when there was no particular television channel dedicated to music. “MTV started barely six months before I entered the indian music scene. But we didn’t really know about it. So, for me, rap meant Rahe Aap Pareshaan, that was my definition back then,” he laughs, remembering how people would often ask him what it meant. Baba has worked closely with the south indian film industry and collaborated with legends like AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam. He admits the south industry has played an important and supportive role in his career. While Baba appreciates the current rap scene in India, he believes that staying humble is what truly helps an artiste go a long way. “There are a lot of rappers today doing a good job, but many of them seem to bask too much in their own glory, talking about themselves, full of attitude, which I don’t really like,” he says. On a parting note, he adds, “simplicity is what takes you far. I don’t know whether some of them will be able to sustain for the next five, 10, or 15 years.”

