Akon lands in Delhi with estranged wife Tomeka ahead of concert

Akon's last visit to India was for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, where he sang the popular track Chammak Challo from Ra.One and was joined on stage by Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Fans on the Internet were slightly surprised to see Akon arrive in India with his wife, shortly after she filed for divorce from him after 29 years of marriage.

Tomeka Thiam filed for divorce just days before the couple’s 29th wedding anniversary. Court documents reveal that the two, who have been married since September 15, 1996, share a 17-year-old daughter named Journey. Tomeka is seeking joint legal custody but sole physical custody of their daughter, along with spousal support, and has requested that the court prevent Akon (real name Aliaune Badara Thiam) from receiving any financial support from her.