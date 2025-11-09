Akon lands in Delhi with estranged wife Tomeka ahead of concert

Akon's concert isnonly a few hours away. The singer has landed in Delhi ahead of the much-awaited concert, along with his wife, Tomeka Thiam, and his team. The couple twinned in all-black outfits; Akon sported a black hoodie and jeans, while Tomeka wore something similar. The duo smiled and waved to the paparazzi gathered outside the airport on Sunday afternoon.
Akon’s concert is scheduled to take place today in Delhi. After Delhi, Akon will head to Bengaluru for a concert on November 14 and will head to Mumbai on November 16 for a concert. When asked if he was excited to be back in India, Akon said, “It’s been a long flight, I’m tired," while his wife added, “India, we love you!"
Akon's last visit to India was for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, where he sang the popular track Chammak Challo from Ra.One and was joined on stage by Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
Fans on the Internet were slightly surprised to see Akon arrive in India with his wife, shortly after she filed for divorce from him after 29 years of marriage.
Tomeka Thiam filed for divorce just days before the couple’s 29th wedding anniversary. Court documents reveal that the two, who have been married since September 15, 1996, share a 17-year-old daughter named Journey. Tomeka is seeking joint legal custody but sole physical custody of their daughter, along with spousal support, and has requested that the court prevent Akon (real name Aliaune Badara Thiam) from receiving any financial support from her.