Nora Fatehi collaborates with Jamaican-American star Shenseea for new song What Do I Know (Just A Girl)

Whenever Nora Fatehi drops a banger, we just know that it is going to be a sensational chartbuster, be it her film or non-film songs. And her new track too will grab a lot of eyeballs, for more reasons than one.

Nora and Jamaican-American star Shenseea have dropped their highly anticipated international single, What Do I Know (Just A Girl), and it’s pure vintage glam meets global pop energy.

Dressed in striking red retro flight-attendant-inspired ensembles, the duo exudes confidence, charisma, and classic Old Hollywood allure. The poster, set inside a luxe aircraft cabin, captures the song’s theme of empowerment and evolution, as two global stars redefine what it means to be “just a girl” in today’s world.