Nora Fatehi collaborates with Jamaican-American star Shenseea for new song What Do I Know (Just A Girl)

Whenever Nora Fatehi drops a banger, we just know that it is going to be a sensational chartbuster, be it her film or non-film songs. And her new track too will grab a lot of eyeballs, for more reasons than one.
Nora and Jamaican-American star Shenseea have dropped their highly anticipated international single, What Do I Know (Just A Girl), and it’s pure vintage glam meets global pop energy.
Dressed in striking red retro flight-attendant-inspired ensembles, the duo exudes confidence, charisma, and classic Old Hollywood allure. The poster, set inside a luxe aircraft cabin, captures the song’s theme of empowerment and evolution, as two global stars redefine what it means to be “just a girl” in today’s world.
The single under Warner Records in partnership with 5 Junction Records founded by Anjula Acharia, marks Nora Fatehi’s first-ever US single, a major milestone in her global music journey.
Adding to the excitement, Nora Fatehi gave the song its global live debut at the iconic UNTOLD Dubai festival, marking a historic moment this weekend alongside REMA, Martin Garrix, J Balvin, and Alan Walker who are also a part of the line-up. Known for her bold artistic choices and magnetic presence, Nora brings her signature blend of style and strength, while Shenseea adds her infectious Caribbean flair to the collaboration.
What Do I Know (Just A Girl) is more than a song, it’s a statement of independence, power, and timeless glamour. With its stunning visuals, cross-continental collaboration, and nostalgic aesthetic, this poster release sets the perfect tone for one of the year’s most anticipated global pop moments.