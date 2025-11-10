Shaan reflects on a melodic journey: From jingles to Bollywood hits

Few voices define the early 2000s soundscape like Shaan’s — smooth, soulful and effortlessly upbeat. For almost 26 years, he has been a part of India’s musical fabric, his voice shaping some of Bollywood’s most beloved hits — from Tanha Dil and Musu Musu to Chand Sifarish and Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh.

Fresh off his performance at the Bollywood Music Project, the singer talks to Indulge about revisiting old bonds, discovering new sounds and keeping that trademark Shaan vibe alive through constant reinvention.

Shaan on reinvention: Keeping his signature sound alive in a changing music landscape