Shaan reflects on a melodic journey: From jingles to Bollywood hits
Few voices define the early 2000s soundscape like Shaan’s — smooth, soulful and effortlessly upbeat. For almost 26 years, he has been a part of India’s musical fabric, his voice shaping some of Bollywood’s most beloved hits — from Tanha Dil and Musu Musu to Chand Sifarish and Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh.
Fresh off his performance at the Bollywood Music Project, the singer talks to Indulge about revisiting old bonds, discovering new sounds and keeping that trademark Shaan vibe alive through constant reinvention.
Shaan on reinvention: Keeping his signature sound alive in a changing music landscape
You started out doing jingles and independent pop before playback. How did that shape you as an artiste?
Singing jingles and non-film pop in those early days helped me develop a certain vocal identity, which wasn’t very common back then. It allowed me to find my own sound — a style that stood out from the typical voices of that time. That phase really helped me come into my own as a singer.
Looking back at your early years — when did you feel your big break actually happened?
At the time, honestly, I had no idea where I was headed. It all just felt like the beginning. But looking back now, I’m glad I got my lucky break with Tanha Dil and Musu Musu quite early on — it gave me the space and time to build a longer career.
This was your first time performing at Bollywood Music Project — how was the experience?
I have to say, it was an absolute thrill. What made it truly special was performing with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s band. We’ve created so much music together over the years, but I had never performed their songs live with their band before. That made the whole experience feel fresh and exciting — the synergy on stage was something else.
Over the years, your voice has remained instantly recognisable. How do you feel about it today?
(Laughs) I don’t have much of a choice — I have to love my voice! But yes, I think there’s space today for every kind of voice and every kind of sound. Listeners have become so much more open to different styles and genres, and that’s wonderful to see. There’s genuine appreciation for individuality and experimentation.
You’ve sung nearly 2,000 songs — is there one you feel deserves more attention?
That’s a tough one because there are so many! But if I had to pick one, I’d say Yeh Pyaar Kya Hai from the film Marigold. It’s a beautiful composition by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and I think it’s one of those underrated gems that didn’t quite get its due.
How has your singing style evolved with time?
You have to keep changing little things — your approach, your tone, even the way you phrase. I’ve always tried to adapt to what’s current while still holding on to my own unique identity. It’s important to evolve yet not lose your essence. I like to think I’ve managed to keep the freshness, because you don’t want to sound dated or keep on doing the same thing again and again. Reinvention is key.
You’ve been in the industry for over two decades now. What’s keeping you busy at the moment?
Right now, I’m judging India’s Got Talent, which has been great fun! It’s always inspiring to see young, passionate singers coming up. I’m also working on a bunch of non-film songs. With film, you can never be sure of what happens till the very end, so I prefer not to talk about those until they’re finalised. But yes, lots of exciting music on the way.
Finally, after all these years — what continues to drive you as an artiste?
Honestly, it’s still the love for music itself. Every time I step on stage or enter a studio, I feel like the same young guy who just wants to sing. The medium keeps changing — cassettes to streaming, pop albums to collabs — but the joy of singing hasn’t changed one bit.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.