From India to New York: Anjana Padmanabhan’s Times Square debut
Anjana Padmanabhan has been making waves with her unique musical style, blending Indian classical traditions with global pop influences. Known for her versatility and linguistic range, she has sung in over a dozen languages, bringing authenticity and emotion to every performance. As she takes to the stage at New York’s iconic Times Square, it marks a milestone in her career as she represents Indian music and culture on one of the world’s most recognised platforms. In this interview, she opens up about curating her set, fusing tradition with modern sounds and the journey that brought her from India to the global stage.
What does performing at Times Square mean to you personally and professionally?
Performing at Times Square means everything. It is a feeling that is not describable. Personally, it has always been a dream to go to New York to just visit it. But today, I am not just visiting, but performing on that very stage that I as a child had dreamed of singing one day would probably be the happiest. Professionally, Times Square New York is a great platform for me to represent my country, my music and culture to connect with audiences from different parts of the world.
How did this opportunity come about and what was your first reaction when you got the news?
This opportunity came because of one person that I am very grateful and thankful for is Manish Sood sir from Intense Entertainment. It is not just with this, but with everything that he's been doing for myself and for so many artistes from Indian Idol. This is literally the fourth time that I'm coming to America in this entire year. All these opportunities that we are getting are things that I had never imagined. I am so grateful that I'm getting to do this. And it's because of that man. I am so grateful to serve for everything. It honestly took me some time to process what had just happened when I first heard the news. I was in the US at that time with Manish ji when told us that he's got this done. I was like, "what?" It took me some time to understand and process it.
How are you preparing for such a high-energy set on a global stage?
The preparations started almost three months back as soon as I found out that it was happening. There were so many thoughts that I literally put everything together into one sheet. I tried to see what will make more sense at a global stage and what truly represents me. We filtered them out. This song might work and this might not. We started working on the production which took so much time. But, this process that I've had in the last two and a half months of curating for the show has been the best process I have ever had. I just love this entire process before a gig. It is the most beautiful feeling that I go through. The preparation has been super long but I am very excited for it.
Can you tell us a bit about the creative process behind curating the setlist?
As mentioned earlier, there were so many ideas that came into my head. I put everything down on a sheet to get more clarity on what the thoughts are. Then I saw what are more potential ones that I can grow on. Beyond all of that, I really wanted to make sure that my story, culture and where I come from is truly represented. From that perspective I started seeing and researching on what songs have that potential for me to curate and bring out that people wouldn't have imagined on those songs. What can I do differently? That was the first step. We started working on the production of those tracks, what are the elements that are going to be included. What are the instruments that we want to use? What is the curation that we can do? What are the different things that we can bring onto the table? We made arrangements together. Once we made the arrangements, we started understanding which sounds that will work and which sounds might not work. It's been a very long process, but such an exciting one.
Your performance blends Indian classical with global pop sounds. How do you strike that balance without losing authenticity?
Both classical music and global pop are genres I genuinely love. I grew up learning classical music, but I was also raised in a city where global pop was all around me, so both worlds have always been part of my life. Bringing them together is something I find incredibly beautiful and it’s very important for me to do it without losing the essence of either. Classical music is such a rich tradition and I feel the world needs to hear more of it, but at the same time, I want it to live comfortably in today’s modern soundscape. That’s why every sound we include in the show is very intentional — it only appears at the right moment, in the right place, where it feels necessary. Nothing is ever forced or out of context. I also make it a point to listen back to everything after recording, as a listener or a fan, to see how it lands. Sometimes something might work, sometimes it might not and that perspective helps me make sure that the music truly connects, feels natural and honours both worlds.
How has your sound evolved over the years, from your Indian Idol Junior days to now?
It has evolved drastically and changed completely! As a child, it was very different and more of those songs that I used to listen to. But, with more access and exposure to different forms of music not just in India but globally, that has impacted me and my sound over the years. There is something that I've been working on over the last couple of years and it's going to be coming out very soon. And that is going to be a true testimony to what my story and sound is. This is going to be the sound and I am very excited for it to be released.
You’re known for your linguistic range — performing in 14–15 languages. How do you approach singing in so many tongues?
Languages have always excited me and learning them has been a passion. I grew up surrounded by multiple cultures — speaking Tamil at home in Bengaluru, learning Kannada outside, with influences from my Bengali father and South Indian traditions from my mother. Living in Mumbai and hearing northern cultures too has shaped me. Music, for me, communicates the language and emotion and when I sing in languages I’m less familiar with, I rely on friends and collaborators to help. Singing in 14–15 languages is truly special.
As one of the youngest Indian singers to perform at Times Square, how do you see yourself representing the next generation of Indian artistes?
Honestly, I never imagined that I’d get to do something like this at the age of 22. For me, representing the next generation of Indian artistes means staying rooted in who we are, our identity, our stories and where we come from. The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that authenticity is everything. The way we represent ourselves while bridging our roots with today’s changing, new-age world is what truly matters. India has so many incredible artistes and so much untapped talent, all with their own unique stories to tell. Our country’s culture and heritage are beyond imagination and I’m genuinely excited for the world to discover and experience everything that comes from India.
Your outfit for the show is crafted from your grandmother’s and mother’s Kanjivaram saris — what does that signify for you?
This was again a thought that I had when I was trying to curate this entire thing and understand, because it is a testimony to the world about fabrics and designs that come from the southern part of India. I thought, let's do this. It is very special because it's my mom's and grandma's, who passed it on to my mom. This just shows that they are there to support me through every step of my life. They have been my biggest support all through my life and will forever be. It is very special. Even though they are physically not attending the concert with me, I know that they are with me in my heart.
What’s next after Times Square — any upcoming projects or collaborations you’re excited about?
There are a lot of exciting projects and collaborations that I have been working on. Announcements are coming out pretty soon! I'm already very excited about this. I did not want to go too much into this right now and tell. But, when it is out it's going to be a very special one. I will definitely announce this soon.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so