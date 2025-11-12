Goa-based musician Skulk peels back layers of emotion in her latest album Skin

Skulk doesn’t play by the rules. Goa-based producer and visual artist Skulk, also known as Katyayini Gargi is back with Skin, a 12-track Artpop album that’s as gutsy as it is tender. It’s full of synths, sharp turns, and that unmistakable voice of hers — sometimes biting, sometimes soft, always honest.

With Skin, Skulk crafts a tender yet daring Artpop journey, bridging personal chaos and the pulse of the outside world

The record unfolds like an old-school cassette: one side looking inward, the other staring right back at the world. It’s personal, messy, and real — much like life itself. Skulk is not trying to fit into anyone’s scene because she’s too busy making her own. In conversation with Indulge, Skulk talks about the obsessive beginnings of Skin, the thrill of writing from other perspectives, and the strange freedom of shouting from her “tiny rooftop” into the vast digital ether.