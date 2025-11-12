Ja Rule weighs in on 50 Cent beef; says it was bad for New York hip hop

Ja Rule compared today’s rap rivalries to his own clash with 50 Cent and noted that their feud disrupted the sense of unity that once characterised New York’s hip-hop scene.

“Me and 50’s sh*t, that sh*t f**ked up New York Hip-Hop. It really did because it separated a lot of ni**as in New York.”

However, Ja Rule said he considered himself the better rapper. “I feel like I was the better rapper,” Ja said.

However, 50 Cent found more success than Ja Rule having sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

“I felt like I made the better records. I feel like my records aged better, still. So, that’s how I feel inside. I don’t know how everybody else feels.”

“At the end of the day, you’ve gotta kinda love both or you gotta kinda respect both."

Ja Rule further added, “You don’t gotta love both, but you gotta respect both. You gotta appreciate both, and that’s just what it is. Even in rap competitions and battles and beefs and sh*t like that, I have a very different take on it than everybody does. He has a take on it that was his take.”

Ja Rule and 50 Cent reportedly began after a robbery incident involving one of Ja Rule’s associates, which led to escalating tensions between the two Queens rappers. Diss tracks soon followed, and 50 Cent’s “Wanksta” and Ja Rule’s “Loose Change” fueled the fire.

The feud went beyond music, resulting in physical altercations, label rivalries between Murder Inc. and G-Unit, and at the height of the drama, both artists dominated headlines.