Shor Police duo Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes talk about the music of the supernatural mystery, Baramulla

Its layered composition, at once tender and unsettling, reflects the emotional core of Baramulla, where love and fear coexist. The second song, Phirse Dikhe, performed by Krishna Beuraa, is inspired by the beloved folk song Arni Rang Gome and offers a lighter, more celebratory respite within the film’s emotional arc. Driven by acoustic guitars and earthy rhythms, the song celebrates fleeting moments of hope and human connection. It beautifully contrasts the film’s darker undertones, reflecting how even in times of despair, the soul yearns for joy and togetherness. Rounding off the album is the title track Baramulla, sung by Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes, an edgy electronic anthem built around a haunting rabab motif. Designed as a promotional track, it stands apart in tone, bold, modern, and infectious, while echoing the film’s central theme of mystery and duality, leaving the listener both intrigued and moved.

Beyond the songs, Shor Police has also composed the background score, marking their first collaboration with director Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

Bianca, a self-confessed horror buff, shares, “When I first saw the film, I knew the music had to mirror the landscape of Kashmir, beautiful yet unsettling. The visuals, the silences, and those unexpected jump cuts all dictated our sonic choices. The challenge was to make the fear feel organic, not forced, so that the audience feels the chill even in moments of stillness. We also wanted to stay authentic to the region’s sound, which is why elements of Kashmiri folk were woven subtly into both the songs and the score. There’s something hauntingly poetic about their melodies that fit perfectly with the film’s emotional tone.”