Shor Police duo Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes talk about the music of the supernatural mystery, Baramulla

Award-winning composer-singer duo Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes, popularly known as Shor Police, return with a deeply evocative musical experience for Netflix’s supernatural drama mystery Baramulla, starring Manav Kaul. Renowned for their experimental style and emotionally layered soundscapes, Shor Police have composed the film’s background score and three original songs, adding their signature boldness, freshness, and musical finesse in shaping the film’s haunting narrative.
The album features three original songs, each distinct in mood and purpose. The poignant Neend Ke Shikare, sung by Shilpa Rao, reimagines the traditional Kashmiri folk classic Hokhus Bokhus into a moving lullaby filled with warmth and compassion. Built on delicate strings, soft percussion, and haunting harmonies, the song beautifully captures a mother’s attempt to comfort her child amid the uncertainty of a conflicted land, evoking both intimacy and melancholy.
Its layered composition, at once tender and unsettling, reflects the emotional core of Baramulla, where love and fear coexist. The second song, Phirse Dikhe, performed by Krishna Beuraa, is inspired by the beloved folk song Arni Rang Gome and offers a lighter, more celebratory respite within the film’s emotional arc. Driven by acoustic guitars and earthy rhythms, the song celebrates fleeting moments of hope and human connection. It beautifully contrasts the film’s darker undertones, reflecting how even in times of despair, the soul yearns for joy and togetherness. Rounding off the album is the title track Baramulla, sung by Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes, an edgy electronic anthem built around a haunting rabab motif. Designed as a promotional track, it stands apart in tone, bold, modern, and infectious, while echoing the film’s central theme of mystery and duality, leaving the listener both intrigued and moved.
Beyond the songs, Shor Police has also composed the background score, marking their first collaboration with director Aditya Suhas Jambhale.
Bianca, a self-confessed horror buff, shares, “When I first saw the film, I knew the music had to mirror the landscape of Kashmir, beautiful yet unsettling. The visuals, the silences, and those unexpected jump cuts all dictated our sonic choices. The challenge was to make the fear feel organic, not forced, so that the audience feels the chill even in moments of stillness. We also wanted to stay authentic to the region’s sound, which is why elements of Kashmiri folk were woven subtly into both the songs and the score. There’s something hauntingly poetic about their melodies that fit perfectly with the film’s emotional tone.”
Talking about the composition, Clinton adds with a laugh, “I’m not usually a horror film person, but composing the score gave me control over what’s scary! It was thrilling to create tension through sound instead of being scared by it. We used a lot of unexpected percussive textures and sudden silences to play with the audience’s senses, those jump cuts became musical cues for us. And the folk influences, especially the use of traditional instruments like the rabab, really grounded the score in the film’s setting.”
With Baramulla, Shor Police once again push creative boundaries, fusing traditional Kashmiri folk with orchestral grandeur and cinematic electronic textures to heighten the film’s supernatural mystery. Known for their genre-fluid storytelling through sound, the duo continues to redefine the musical landscape of Indian cinema.
Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale , Baramulla is set against the breathtaking yet eerie landscape of Kashmir and is currenly streaming on Netflix.