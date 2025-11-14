Bheege Hont singer Kunal Ganjawala talks about his comeback after an 8-year hiatus
Few voices define the early 2000s Bollywood soundscape like Kunal Ganjawala’s. A Mumbai native, he once dreamt of becoming a chartered accountant or actor. But with parents who nurtured his musical instincts, singing soon became his calling. Beyond Hindi cinema, Kunal made a mark in Kannada music with the chart-topping Onde Ondu Sari from Mungaru Male. When he recently performed at Bollywood Music Project 2025, we engaged him in a conversation on finding balance in music and life.
From ad jingles to anthems —Kunal Ganjawala makes a melodic full circle
Excerpts:
You’ve become more selective about film projects. What guides you now?
I returned to the industry in 2023 after an eight-year break. During that time, I reflected deeply on how I wanted to move forward once I came back. Now I choose projects more carefully — I ask to hear the song first and decide if it’s melodically, stylistically, and lyrically up to the mark. I also consider the banner and cast, because sometimes, even great songs don’t see a proper release or promotion, and all that effort goes unheard.
Is there a song that remains especially close to your heart?
There are quite a few. Pari and Jaan-e-Jaan from Saawariya, Sau Gram Zindagi from Guzaarish, and three beautiful songs I sang for My Friend Pinto with music by Ajay-Atul and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
What are the lesser known challenges of sustaining a long musical career?
The biggest ones are social and personal discipline. The glamour of showbiz can distract you from why you started — to make music. Maintaining your voice and health requires discipline, good habits, and vocal rest.
What is the biggest risk you’ve taken?
Stepping away from it all in 2015, right in the middle of my career, when my son was born. I enjoyed that period so much that I extended my break. Then came COVID-19. When I finally returned in 2023, I felt completely content with that decision — and grateful to have become my son’s best friend.
Do you have any unfulfilled musical dreams?
I really wish I’d been born during the Golden Era of music — between 1955 and 1985. I would have loved to work with and learn from legends like SD Burman, Madan Mohan, Shankar-Jaikishan, Roshan, OP Nayyar, Salil Chowdhury, Hemant Kumar, Ravi, RD Burman, and Shiv-Hari. To sing alongside Mukesh ji, Rafi sahab, Lata ji, Asha ji, Kishore da, and bring alive lyrics by Shailendra, Sahir, Majrooh, and Anand Bakshi.
What’s one change in the music industry you welcome — and one you miss?
I welcome the evolution — times are changing, and we have to move with them. But what I do miss is the organic reach music had before. Today, millions of views don’t necessarily mean a song has reached people’s hearts. Back then, radio, TV, and print created a genuine connection between a song’s popularity and its real life demand. That coherence felt more authentic.
