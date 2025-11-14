Notes of nostalgia and now: Kunal Ganjawala strikes again!
Kunal Ganjawala at Bollywood Music Project 2025
Music

Bheege Hont singer Kunal Ganjawala talks about his comeback after an 8-year hiatus

The voice that defined millennial romance revisits his decades long journey with a fresher mind and a freer heart
Published on

Few voices define the early 2000s Bollywood soundscape like Kunal Ganjawala’s. A Mumbai native, he once dreamt of becoming a chartered accountant or actor. But with parents who nurtured his musical instincts, singing soon became his calling. Beyond Hindi cinema, Kunal made a mark in Kannada music with the chart-topping Onde Ondu Sari from Mungaru Male. When he recently performed at Bollywood Music Project 2025, we engaged him in a conversation on finding balance in music and life.

From ad jingles to anthems —Kunal Ganjawala makes a melodic full circle

Excerpts:

Q

You’ve become more selective about film projects. What guides you now?

A

I returned to the industry in 2023 after an eight-year break. During that time, I reflected deeply on how I wanted to move forward once I came back. Now I choose projects more carefully — I ask to hear the song first and decide if it’s melodically, stylistically, and lyrically up to the mark. I also consider the banner and cast, because sometimes, even great songs don’t see a proper release or promotion, and all that effort goes unheard.

Q

Is there a song that remains especially close to your heart?

A

There are quite a few. Pari and Jaan-e-Jaan from Saawariya, Sau Gram Zindagi from Guzaarish, and three beautiful songs I sang for My Friend Pinto with music by Ajay-Atul and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

I do miss is the organic reach music had before
Kunal Ganjawala
Q

What are the lesser known challenges of sustaining a long musical career?

A

The biggest ones are social and personal discipline. The glamour of showbiz can distract you from why you started — to make music. Maintaining your voice and health requires discipline, good habits, and vocal rest.

Q

What is the biggest risk you’ve taken?

A

Stepping away from it all in 2015, right in the middle of my career, when my son was born. I enjoyed that period so much that I extended my break. Then came COVID-19. When I finally returned in 2023, I felt completely content with that decision — and grateful to have become my son’s best friend.

Notes of nostalgia and now: Kunal Ganjawala strikes again!
Kunal Ganjawala
Q

Do you have any unfulfilled musical dreams?

A

I really wish I’d been born during the Golden Era of music — between 1955 and 1985. I would have loved to work with and learn from legends like SD Burman, Madan Mohan, Shankar-Jaikishan, Roshan, OP Nayyar, Salil Chowdhury, Hemant Kumar, Ravi, RD Burman, and Shiv-Hari. To sing alongside Mukesh ji, Rafi sahab, Lata ji, Asha ji, Kishore da, and bring alive lyrics by Shailendra, Sahir, Majrooh, and Anand Bakshi.

Q

What’s one change in the music industry you welcome — and one you miss?

A

I welcome the evolution — times are changing, and we have to move with them. But what I do miss is the organic reach music had before. Today, millions of views don’t necessarily mean a song has reached people’s hearts. Back then, radio, TV, and print created a genuine connection between a song’s popularity and its real life demand. That coherence felt more authentic.

Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Notes of nostalgia and now: Kunal Ganjawala strikes again!
Space Salt’s new EP downloads nostalgia, hope and dopamine without having to delete them
Kunal Ganjawala
Bollywood Music Project 2025