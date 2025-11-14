OutStation to open for Akon in Mumbai, marking a milestone in Indian teen pop

This upcoming performance at Akon’s show represents a seismic leap for OutStation, who have amassed a fervent fan base in a mere four months since their inception. Their debut single, eagerly awaited by fans, is scheduled for release on November 18, strategically timed to follow their landmark appearance on a global artiste’s tour in India, further cementing their trajectory as trailblazers of the Indian teen pop movement.

Reflecting on the opportunity, the band states, “Akon is a cultural icon, a voice that has resonated across generations in India. To share the stage as one of his supporting acts is a big honour and a defining moment to showcase our artistry on such a prestigious platform.”

Curated through a rigorous nationwide talent by Visva Records—an innovative imprint by Indian-American songwriter-producer Savan Kotecha in collaboration with Republic Records and Universal Music India and a month-long training bootcamp —OutStation comprises five prodigious talents: Bhuvan Shetty (22, Udupi), Hemang Singh (20, Prayagraj), Mashaal Shaikh (21, Goa), Kurien Sebastian (20, Delhi), and Shayan Pattem (17, Hyderabad). The band’s evocative name, pays homage to their diverse origins outside Mumbai, symbolising a collective journey from local dreamers to national sensations.

Positioned as India’s answer to global phenomena like One Direction and BTS, this Indian pop boy band has swiftly captured the imagination of young fans nationwide with their groundbreaking initiative, Outstation Prom, which debuted in Mumbai recently. This trailblazing event introduced India’s first-ever teen pop prom night—a bespoke cultural celebration that united thousands in an immersive experience embodying passion, hope and determination. The prom night pulsated with infectious energy, elevated by collaborations with prominent artistes such as Anuv Jain, Akshath and Bharat Chandak, whose presence on stage highlighted a profound sense of camaraderie within India’s burgeoning music fraternity.

Elaborating on the vision behind the unique event the band further adds, “We want to create a space where young people can celebrate and feel at home. The idea of a prom night is something that we all aspired for, growing up. It just felt like the most natural and entertaining way to celebrate our own release while giving our fans a night they definitely wouldn’t forget. Everything we do as OutStation should feel special and we hope each and every one who came and screamed for us felt that as much as we did.”