Madhur Sharma on his Hyderabad concert and more

There are artistes who perform for crowds and then there are artistes who create moments. Madhur Sharma had always belonged to the latter. When he returned to Hyderabad for India Tour 4.0, the city felt as if it had been waiting for him, holding space for his voice and the emotion it carried. The timing had turned poetic too: Andaaz-e-Karam, one of his most heartfelt creations, released the very same day. What followed was a conversation shaped by nostalgia, surrender, love, and the truth that had always guided Madhur’s music. Excerpts: