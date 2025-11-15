Taylor Swift drops The End of an Era trailer, gives a glimpse of the tour's BTS

With the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift forged a deeper relationship with her fans with millions of new fans joining the ride. Taylor talks about how "very special" it is that she "created a bonding experience for like 70,000 people all at once".

The series is also expected to provide insight about what led to the tour and how every moment was birthed on stage. Taylor Swift reveals in the trailer that she came up with the idea of the tour just two-years before the first show happened on March 17, 2023.

The series will reportedly feature several guest stars like Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch, who also performed with her on the tour.

Fans would be looking forward to hear about Taylor and Travis the most. The couple got engaged earlier this year on August 26. The trailer featured Taylor Swift's mother, Andrea who said, "Travis Kelce! He brings a lot of happiness".

The Eras Tour ended on December 2024 and became the highest-grossing music tour ever, surpassing $2 billion in ticket sales. The End of an Era is the final chapter of one of the most special eras of Taylor Swift's career.