Akon ‘harassed’ at Bengaluru concert? Viral video shows fans pulling at his pants

Akon who is currently in India for his 2025 tour and is set to conclude his final show in Mumbai on November 16, faced something controversial. The tour kicked off in Delhi on November 9 before heading to Bengaluru on November 14. However, following Friday night’s Bengaluru concert, a clip from the event went viral and not for flattering reasons.

Audience members try to pull down Akon’s pants during concert

In a video that has gone viral since, Akon is seen performing his hit “Sexy B**ch” for fans in the VIP section. As he walks past the front row, several attendees appear to tug at his pants, prompting him to pull them up repeatedly. Despite the awkward situation, Akon maintained his composure and continued singing. The user captioned the video, “Akon will remember this for a while.”

The clip spread rapidly across social media, with many users condemning the behaviour as disrespectful and even harassing.