Diljit Dosanjh's choreographers defend dance moves amid objectification row for Kufar

The controversy and backlash is primarily aimed at a particular dance step to a line the song which says, "jannat ke darwaaze kudiye". Shazia Samji addressed the debate and said, "Firstly, Diljit’s song Kufar is great and the Jannat Ke Darwaaze sequence that you are talking about was actually our favourite portion. It’s a hookline, and Diljit has sung it very nicely, so that part was going to connect with the audience".

The choreographer added, "When we heard the song for the first time, we thought that sequence was great. What can we say further if the audience has picked that part?".

Shazia's co-choreographer Piyush Bhagat weighed in saying "It’s teamwork, when you make the concept, you’re arranging the steps and shooting for it, everyone knows what’s happening from the DOP, the star, to the dancers, everyone on the set is aware. I think it was meant to happen. Some people perceived it a certain way, and it’s their perspective; it’s a very sexy song, very international. Diljit is an international artist, and he is at number one".

Shazia said that the brief of the song that they received called for such a dane step. "We just got one brief for the song, that it’s a sexy song", she said.

Shazia and Piyush said that the massive trolling was uncalled for and Diljit and Manushi were just performers who had to do what they were asked for the sake of the song.