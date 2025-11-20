Singer Manas Manu has just released his first single and will make his debut in cinema soon

We first saw him on Instagram a few months ago and were impressed with his unique voice and great screen presence — multilingual singer Manas Manu has since proved that he’s an artiste that is here to stay, indeed! With over 100k views on many of his YouTube videos and a just released single, Aarohanam that has already garnered 330k views and counting — we catch up with the singer who has just moved to Chennai from San Francisco to find out what’s in store for fans, next.

How did you get into music?

I grew up in a family where art was a way of life. My mom is a classical musician who trained for over fifteen years, having won several awards in Chennai and performed in front of renowned artistes. My dad plays the veena and is also a professional photographer whose creative outlook shaped my sense of expression. Being surrounded by such an environment naturally drew me toward music. Over time, I developed a deep respect for Indian classical music because of its structure, discipline and emotional depth. My teachers often said that classical music is the foundation for understanding all other forms and I came to believe that listening deeply is just as powerful as practice itself.