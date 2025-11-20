Singer Manas Manu has just released his first single and will make his debut in cinema soon

We first saw him on Instagram a few months ago and were impressed with his unique voice and great screen presence — multilingual singer Manas Manu has since proved that he’s an artiste that is here to stay, indeed! With over 100k views on many of his YouTube videos and a just released single, Aarohanam that has already garnered 330k views and counting — we catch up with the singer who has just moved to Chennai from San Francisco to find out what’s in store for fans, next.
How did you get into music?
I grew up in a family where art was a way of life. My mom is a classical musician who trained for over fifteen years, having won several awards in Chennai and performed in front of renowned artistes. My dad plays the veena and is also a professional photographer whose creative outlook shaped my sense of expression. Being surrounded by such an environment naturally drew me toward music. Over time, I developed a deep respect for Indian classical music because of its structure, discipline and emotional depth. My teachers often said that classical music is the foundation for understanding all other forms and I came to believe that listening deeply is just as powerful as practice itself.
Who were your biggest inspirations from the field when you started out?
My biggest inspirations when I started out were SP Balasubrahmanyam, AR Rahman and Mohammad Rafi, but I was also deeply influenced by Michael Jackson. His song Heal the World showed me that music can transcend language and culture to create genuine emotional connection. It reminded me that songs have the power to heal and unite people. Watching Arijit Singh perform live at a music festival in California was another turning point. I realised that while a singer creates sound, an artiste transforms the atmosphere around them. That experience inspired me to pursue music with greater purpose and authenticity.
Are there any other genres that you have trained in or are interested in?
I specialise in hindustani music and my guru, Sheshaprasad Chikkatur, has been instrumental in building my foundation in the art form. He helped me understand the discipline and emotional purity that define classical music. Over time, my vocal journey was further shaped by my coach, Varun Uday, whose mentorship played a major role in developing my tone, control and expressive depth. His guidance helped me refine my voice and discover my unique sound. I also trained under Egle Chisiu in western vocals to strengthen my understanding of voice culture, technique and contemporary performance. Together, they have helped me blend Indian and western influences into a sound that feels authentic and modern.
Given a chance to collaborate or perform with a contemporary from across the globe, irrespective of genre, who would it be?
If I had the chance to collaborate with any artiste, it would be Arijit Singh or Billie Eilish. Both of them have an incredible ability to channel raw emotion into every note they sing. Arijit’s voice carries an honesty that feels deeply personal, while Billie’s music captures vulnerability in a way that is haunting yet empowering. I connect with artistes who express emotion in its purest form and a collaboration with either of them would be a dream, as it would allow me to explore that emotional depth through melody and storytelling.
Will you be releasing your own music anytime soon?
My my first original song — Aarohanam (Tamil)/Saanson Ke Baad (Hindi)/Naalo Unna Prema Nantha (Telugu)/Mugiyada Pallavi (Kannada) has released on the Musik247 label. It is a romantic melody that speaks about love in its most enduring form, the kind that stays with you even as life moves on.
The song expresses how the people we love remain with us in unseen ways, through memories, energy and moments that remind us they are still around. It features the incredible voices of Haricharan Seshadri, Abhay Jodhpurkar, Sathyaprakash Dharmar, Nithyashree Venkataramanan and Meenal Jain. This composition is deeply personal and comes from a place of reflection and emotion. Through this song, I wanted to capture the idea that love never truly ends. It simply changes form and continues to live within us.
We hear you just landed in Chennai to pursue a career in acting?
Yes, I have recently moved to Chennai and am currently listening to scripts, with a few projects already in the pipeline. I have always believed that art is not bound to one form. Whether it is singing, acting, or any other creative medium, they all come from the same place of emotion and storytelling. I have always been drawn to different ways of expressing myself and acting has been something I have wanted to explore for a long time. Since the opportunity has come up now, I want to give it my all and see where it takes me. My hope is that things will soon pan out for the big screen, where I can bring stories to life in a new and meaningful way.
Aarohanam is now streaming on YouTube.
