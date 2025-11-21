Denise King brings soul and storytelling to Bengaluru with her new album

A

People Get Ready came together in the most unexpected, almost fated way. At the end of a tour in Aix-en-Provence, the club owner introduced me to Seydou Barry of JazzBook Records. I had no expectations, but the moment we met he said, “I have work for you,” even though he didn’t know me. The project had been waiting years for a singer and he believed I was the one. Weeks later, he called to say I would record in February. We eventually recorded the vocals in Pittsburgh with John Shannon, my musical director and co-producer. We finished in two days. I was nervous because these were powerful songs — by Curtis Mayfield, Bob Dylan, U2, The Animals and more — songs of protest, hope, choices and war. I prayed I could bring new life to them. Now, looking back, I’m grateful for that chance meeting. I love how the project turned out and it truly feels like it was meant to be.