Hanumankind makes a thunderous comeback at Motoverse 2025 after knee surgery

Hanumankind talking to his live audience he said on the stage, “Hello Goa, this is my first performance after my knee surgery... But you see me walking those steps baby. It’s been three months now but I am so grateful to be able to perform with you guys as my first show after the surgery. Thank you for having me. I really appreciate it”.

The stage was buzzing with energy, and the rapper kept the crowd locked in with thunderous bass drops, turning the whole set into a shared moment. He urged everyone to “feel the vibe,” reminding them they didn’t need to know every lyric to be part of the experience. Urging everyone to “feel the vibe,” he told fans, “If you don’t know the songs, just vibe to it.” Ever mindful of safety, he reminded the audience, “Don’t get too rowdy.” The night wrapped up on a happy, high-spirited note — the perfect finish to his legendary comeback.

Why did he have a knee surgery?

The rapper injured his knee while performing in London, and later revealed on social media, “I recently finished my European tour and at the very last show in London, I tore my ACL.” Doctors told him surgery was the only option, and after going through the procedure, he’s now back on his feet and recovering through the electrifying performance.