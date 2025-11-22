Hanumankind makes a thunderous comeback at Motoverse 2025 after knee surgery

In an electrifying comeback, Hanumankind returned to the stage proving that passion, and love, never truly fades. His performance at Royal Enfield Motoverse 2025 in Goa was his first since major knee surgery, and while he was meant to take it easy, he did the exact opposite. He came back at full throttle, powering through the event and firing up the entire crowd.
As the lights shone, the crowd got into a terrific rhythm and the beloved rapper Sooraj Cherukat or as we know him by Hanumankind stepped back into the spotlight and made his audience feel each beat. Through the night he sang Reckless, The Last Dance, Police At the Door, Rush Hour and Damson, sending his fans into a dazzling fun. This marked his first performance after a knee surgery and staying away from the whole vibe and thrill of a live event he admitted he has been missing this.
Hanumankind talking to his live audience he said on the stage, “Hello Goa, this is my first performance after my knee surgery... But you see me walking those steps baby. It’s been three months now but I am so grateful to be able to perform with you guys as my first show after the surgery. Thank you for having me. I really appreciate it”.
The stage was buzzing with energy, and the rapper kept the crowd locked in with thunderous bass drops, turning the whole set into a shared moment. He urged everyone to “feel the vibe,” reminding them they didn’t need to know every lyric to be part of the experience. Urging everyone to “feel the vibe,” he told fans, “If you don’t know the songs, just vibe to it.” Ever mindful of safety, he reminded the audience, “Don’t get too rowdy.” The night wrapped up on a happy, high-spirited note — the perfect finish to his legendary comeback.
The rapper injured his knee while performing in London, and later revealed on social media, “I recently finished my European tour and at the very last show in London, I tore my ACL.” Doctors told him surgery was the only option, and after going through the procedure, he’s now back on his feet and recovering through the electrifying performance.
