Diplo plays Saiyaara title track during Goa gig, sends fans into frenzy

American DJ Diplo lit up Goa as he headlined day two of Royal Enfield Motoverse 2025. The Grammy-winning producer whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, switched things up, with dynamic blend of pounding electronic drops and Bollywood and Punjabi music. On Saturday night, he amped up the energy at the ride-and-music festival with a powerhouse performance that merged his signature EDM with Bollywood and Punjabi chart-toppers. He kicked things off with a high-energy remix of Pal Pal by Afusic and Talwiinder.
Diplo stunned the crowd by weaving in Badshah’s Que Calor, then driving the momentum with Daler Mehndi’s Bolo Ta Ra Ra and Panjabi MC’s Mundian To Bach Ke. He then moved on to a remixed version of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast, and the crowd expressed some frenzy when Diplo played the viral Saiyaara title track.
As the EDM drop hit mid-song, the crowd surged with excitement that carried through to the end. He followed it up with Saiyaara Tu Saiyaara from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger.
Diplo's performance also featured tracks like Lean On, Hanumankind’s Big Dawgs, and Where Are You Now. “Goa, how are you feeling tonight… Let me see your hands up,” remarked Diplo.
“I love you guys so much…. If you had a great time tonight, make some noise. It is always a dream to come to India… And performing here after 25 years is great. I love this country so much,” Diplo said before wrapping up his set.