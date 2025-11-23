Diplo plays Saiyaara title track during Goa gig, sends fans into frenzy

As the EDM drop hit mid-song, the crowd surged with excitement that carried through to the end. He followed it up with Saiyaara Tu Saiyaara from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger.

Diplo's performance also featured tracks like Lean On, Hanumankind’s Big Dawgs, and Where Are You Now. “Goa, how are you feeling tonight… Let me see your hands up,” remarked Diplo.

“I love you guys so much…. If you had a great time tonight, make some noise. It is always a dream to come to India… And performing here after 25 years is great. I love this country so much,” Diplo said before wrapping up his set.